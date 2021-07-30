Connecterra, Rex, Cainthus, Vence, SmartShepherd, Quantified AG, AgriWebb, BovControl, BinSentry Inc, Faromatics, FarrPro, H2Oalert, Hencol, Jaguza Tech, Moonsyst, Roper, Simple Ag Solutions, SomaDetect, and SwineTech among others are the key players in the artificial intelligence in livestock farming market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 25.6% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Rapidly rising population clubbed with increasing poultry and dairy product consumption, and rising concern associated with livestock health and disease spread will positively affect the growth of the market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights:

Computer Vision will be the largest shareholder of the market whereas Machine Learning will be the fastest growing segment

Owing to the rising need for sensors and intelligent devices in farm setups to avoid labour cost, and manual maintenance costs, the market for IoT sensors will be growing the fastest with the highest CAGR value

Large-sized farms will be the largest shareholder of the market.

Healthcare & disease monitoring segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment, by application

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Solution/ Software/ App

IoT Sensors

Service



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Real Time Livestock Behavior Monitoring

Healthcare & Disease Monitoring

Livestock Feed & Water Monitoring

Livestock Control & Fencing Management

Livestock Production Management



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Semi-Automatic

Fully-Automatic

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Farms

Large Sized Farms

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Computer Vision

Machine Learning

Predictive Analysis



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





