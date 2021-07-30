Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 25.6% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. Rapidly rising population clubbed with increasing poultry and dairy product consumption, and rising concern associated with livestock health and disease spread will positively affect the growth of the market.


Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on Global Artificial Intelligence in Livestock Farming Market - Forecast to 2026 


Key Market Insights:

  • Computer Vision will be the largest shareholder of the market whereas Machine Learning will be the fastest growing segment
  • Owing to the rising need for sensors and intelligent devices in farm setups to avoid labour cost, and manual maintenance costs, the market for IoT sensors will be growing the fastest with the highest CAGR value
  • Large-sized farms will be the largest shareholder of the market.
  • Healthcare & disease monitoring segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing segment, by application
  • Connecterra, Rex, Cainthus, Vence, SmartShepherd, Quantified AG, AgriWebb, BovControl, BinSentry Inc, Faromatics, FarrPro, H2Oalert, Hencol, Jaguza Tech, Moonsyst, Roper, Simple Ag Solutions, SomaDetect, and SwineTech among others are the key players in the artificial intelligence in livestock farming market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/artificial-intelligence-in-livestock-farming-market-3436


Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Solution/ Software/ App
  • IoT Sensors
  • Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Real Time Livestock Behavior Monitoring
  • Healthcare & Disease Monitoring
  • Livestock Feed & Water Monitoring
  • Livestock Control & Fencing Management
  • Livestock Production Management

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Semi-Automatic
  • Fully-Automatic

Farm Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Small and Medium-Sized Farms
  • Large Sized Farms

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

  • Computer Vision
  • Machine Learning
  • Predictive Analysis

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA



