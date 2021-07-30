Ethicon Hit with TVT-O Lawsuit in East Texas by Martin Baughman, PLLC

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Greg Vigna, national pharmaceutical injury attorney and practicing physician, comments on the vaginal mesh litigation by his law firm.

The risks of the transobturator sling far outweigh the perceived benefit given there are much safer designs and procedures available for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Ethicon TVT-O continues to cause serious injuries acutely after implantation or become symptomatic years”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD

In July 2021, Ethicon, Inc. was hit with a lawsuit filed by a woman who sustained grievous ‘latent’ injuries caused by the implantation of the TVT-O device in June of 2008, a polypropylene sling, used for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence in the Eastern District of Texas, Texarkana Division, (No. 5:21-cv-00092).

Transobturator (TOT) slings and single-incision slings that insert into the obturator internus muscle are known to chronic pain syndromes that may occur acutely after shortly after implant, or ‘latent injuries’ that become symptomatic months to years later caused by perpetual inflammation and scarification.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, practicing physician, and Certified Life Care Planner comments on the vaginal mesh litigation by his law firm:

“Boston Scientific, Coloplast, and Ethicon, as to this day they still have not warned physicians of the risk of pudendal and obturator neuralgia from a properly placed TOT device that was described by AUGS in 2020 as ‘extrapelvic pain’ in the AUGS-IUGA Joint Position Statement on the Management of Mesh-Related Complications for the FPMRS Specialist. The risks of the transobturator sling far outweigh the perceived benefit given there are much safer designs and procedures available for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence. My firm will be litigating these cases for years to come or until the last polypropylene transvaginal mesh device is surgically removed.”

The Plaintiff is represented by Ben C. Martin and Laura Baughman of Martin Baughman, PLLC, and Greg Vigna, MD, JD. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury attorneys in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

Coloplast: Supris

