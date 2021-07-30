Everyone Should Have These 3 Trees In Their Medicine Cabinet Says Author Dr. Cass Ingram

Dr. Cass Ingram Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins Spruce Tree

In his new book, Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins, Dr. Cass Ingram examines tree resin remedies and why they should be in everyone’s medicine cabinet.

The real miracles are found in wild nature, all through the powers of wild raw tree and plant resins. Using these super-potent natural medicines can revive and regenerate your health” — Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician, and health researcher