Everyone Should Have These 3 Trees In Their Medicine Cabinet Says Author Dr. Cass Ingram
In his new book, Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins, Dr. Cass Ingram examines tree resin remedies and why they should be in everyone’s medicine cabinet.
The real miracles are found in wild nature, all through the powers of wild raw tree and plant resins. Using these super-potent natural medicines can revive and regenerate your health”LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cass Ingram explains the powerful remedies and health benefits of trees from the far northern forest in his latest book, Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins. Dr. Ingram says among the tree resins covered, three trees stand out and should be in everyone’s medicine cabinet: Spruce, Pine, and Birch. “Readers can use this book to learn how you can take advantage of these potent wild raw extracts to achieve supreme health,” says Dr. Ingram.
— Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician, and health researcher
Dr. Ingram’s research shows how resins from trees like Spruce, Pine, and Birch can support good health and the value of having them on hand in the medicine cabinet.
• Spruce resin has been relied on through the ages as medicine with an emphasis on the treatment of respiratory disorders, skin
diseases, and wounds. It is also used for a wide range of conditions such as cold sores, eczema, fungal infections, kidney and bladder infections, and others.
• Pine resin as well has a long history of medicinal use. It is well established that it is effective for joint pain, bronchitis, flu, colds, stomach disorders, and as an anti-depressant. It is also used for controlling and reversing stubborn obesity and can kill or inhibit tumor cells.
• Birch is most renowned for its value as a source of the therapeutic mushroom-like growth known as Chaga. Its multiple uses include the treatment and reversal of high blood pressure, cardiac arrhythmia, prostate inflammation, Lyme disease, immune deficiency, tuberculosis, osteoporosis, and reversing aging of the skin.
“The real miracles are found in wild nature, all through the powers of wild raw tree and plant resins. Using these super-potent natural medicines can revive and regenerate your health,” said Dr. Cass Ingram, osteopathic physician, and health researcher. “Wild tree resin extracts are lifesavers. Taking advantage of their healing powers through their extreme potency can promote the best health you could possibly ever imagine.”
Americans today may not know that their ancestors who lived in the northeast, used spruce-based medicines by chewing the tree gum for throat, lung, and stomach trouble. Early dentists urged its use for maintaining healthy gums and preservation of the teeth.
“As today’s demand for natural supplements and medicines continues to grow, these trees can be in your medicine cabinet in the form of extracts, pine needles, cream, teas, capsules, and mixed with honey,” says Dr. Ingram. He has made available a limited number of raw, wild forest complexes. Dr. Ingram says the extracts are raw because cooking or adding alcohol for preservation greatly reduces their value.
All elements for these complexes are hand-selected and hand-harvested from remote areas of the world and are free of all residues of pesticides, herbicides, and noxious petrochemicals says Dr. Ingram.
For more information or to order Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins and the tree products for your medicine cabinet visit Dr. Cass Ingramat https://purelywild.cassingram.com/shop/ or call 800-295-3737.
About the Author Dr. Cass Ingram
Dr. Cass Ingram is a nutritional physician who received a B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from the University of Iowa (1979) and a D.O. from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA (1984). He is one of North America’s leading experts on the health benefits and disease-fighting properties of wild medicinal spice extracts. The author of more than 20 books on natural healing including Natural Cures from Wild Tree Resins, he has given answers and hope to millions through his lectures and interviews on radio and TV programs across America.
Crystal Gorges
The PR Group
+1 727-977-8580 ext. 103
email us here