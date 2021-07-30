Fluoramics Introduces Rust Breaking Penetrant
Bust That Rust available in aerosol for ease of applicationWINONA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics has introduced Bust That Rust, a synthetic penetrating oil engineered to break through rust.
Bust That Rust is engineered to provide the ultimate in rust-breaking capabilities. Its foaming action allows the penetrant to soak deep into and beyond the areas to which it is applied. Solvent free, it will not evaporate, and it lubricates while breaking through existing rust. Bust That Rust will also help prevent new rust from forming.
This rust busting agent comes in an 11.5 oz. aerosol can for ease of application, along with an attached straw for smaller or hard to reach areas. Bust That Rust is perfect for use on nuts/bolts, padlocks, shafts, flanges, hinges and all other rusted metal parts. It is part of the HinderRUST family of products engineered to lubricate while combatting corrosion.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
Using Bust That Rust on Rust Bolts