Fluoramics Introduces Rust Breaking Penetrant

Bust That Rust Aerosol

Bust That Rust Aerosol

Applying Bust That Rust to a Vice Grip

Applying Bust That Rust to a Vice Grip

Applying Bust That Rust to a Bicycle Tire

Applying Bust That Rust to a Bicycle Tire

Bust That Rust available in aerosol for ease of application

WINONA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics has introduced Bust That Rust, a synthetic penetrating oil engineered to break through rust.

Bust That Rust is engineered to provide the ultimate in rust-breaking capabilities. Its foaming action allows the penetrant to soak deep into and beyond the areas to which it is applied. Solvent free, it will not evaporate, and it lubricates while breaking through existing rust. Bust That Rust will also help prevent new rust from forming.

This rust busting agent comes in an 11.5 oz. aerosol can for ease of application, along with an attached straw for smaller or hard to reach areas. Bust That Rust is perfect for use on nuts/bolts, padlocks, shafts, flanges, hinges and all other rusted metal parts. It is part of the HinderRUST family of products engineered to lubricate while combatting corrosion.

Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.

Patti Reick
Fluoramics, Inc.
email us here

Using Bust That Rust on Rust Bolts

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing


