Business Professionals Develop a Revolutionary Handbook for Digital Success
Specialists from B2B Business Experts Reveal the Wonders of AI MarketingTAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Business Experts launched the Ultimate AI Marketing Tools List — an essential artificial intelligence (AI) guide for companies of varying sizes and industries. Entrepreneurs and decision-makers alike will learn pro secrets from this handbook to help them thrive in today’s modern environment.
B2B Business Experts founder Jeremy Haug had this to say about the AI marketing guide, “I’ve been in the sales and marketing industry for over ten years now, and there’s never been an industry development as exciting as AI. When AI visionaries started thinking outside the box, digital tools became reliable allies for business growth.”
He added, “AI has transformed the way we run our organization. Even with a lean team, we’ve helped our clients boost their marketing return on investment (ROI) by up to 30%. We’ve doubled our productivity because of AI marketing tools that helped us grow traffic, convert leads, and close deals, like HubSpot.”
In 2004, fellow MIT graduate students Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah noticed a shift in consumer’s purchasing habits. Shoppers were no longer interested in disruptive attempts to grab their attention. On the contrary, potential clients became so accustomed to ads that they could ignore them completely.
From their observation, the trailblazers founded Hubspot. The pair developed innovative inbound marketing strategies that helped companies stand out with the right crowd instead of getting lost amidst all the digital clutter.
Since 2004, Brian, Dharmesh, and the Hubspot team have been elevating their services to address the market’s ever-changing needs. Today, they offer groundbreaking solutions for sales and marketing strategies, like the ones listed below.
● Workflow automation: Hubspot allows users to develop targeted workflows for personalized communications with every contact in their customer relationship management (CRM) software. Using this tool enables entrepreneurs and marketers to free up hours in a day and focus on other high-value activities.
● RFM segmentation: A whopping 72% of consumers only interact with brands that offer personalized messaging. With Hubspot’s Recency, Frequency, and Monetary value (RFM) analysis, businesses can segment customers and analyze their needs. Such valuable information can inspire customized campaigns for each customer segment.
● Growth tools: As an inbound-focused company, Hubspot provides users with exceptional lead generation services. From coupons to abandoned cart recovery and customized promotions, companies can conveniently develop strategies to boost traffic.
Jeremy Haug is a world-renowned marketing expert. He has guided several companies to achieve Inc 5000 status. Today, our founder plans to help thousands of B2B organizations boost their digital presence through AI marketing. You may reach us through Jeremy@b2bbusinessexperts.com or +1 727-384-9620 for a complimentary consultation.
