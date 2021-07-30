Marketing Specialists Develop a Comprehensive AI Marketing Guide
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Business Experts created the Ultimate AI Marketing Tools List — an essential handbook for organizations of different sizes and industries who want to invest in the latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The trailblazing company aims to help B2B businesses thrive through this innovative manual.
When asked about the role of AI marketing in today’s modern world, B2B Business Experts founder Jeremy Haug answered, “AI has transformed our business. We’ve helped several clients boost their marketing return on investment (ROI) by as much as 30% by cutting costs per lead by up to 80%.”
He added, “The secret to success in today’s modern era lies in personalization efforts. Nobody wants to do business with impersonal brands. This requirement doesn’t just work on the consumer side but also on the business side. For personalized press releases, we use Howler Media.”
Howler Media is a simple outreach tool that helps organizations get in front of relevant journalists quickly. It maximizes the chance of getting featured on English-speaking outlets by matching valuable pitches to ideal correspondents. With Howler Media on your side, you can use a reliable algorithm to reduce spam and enjoy more media attention.
Below are some of the benefits of using this revolutionary marketing tool:
● Enjoy high-quality pitches from industry specialists.
● Save time and money by using automated PR campaigns to reach thousands of relevant journalists.
● Choose a niche relevant to your campaign.
Jeremy Haug is a world-class marketer who has led various organizations to achieve Inc 5000 status. Today, our founder aims to guide 10,000 B2B businesses to the next level through groundbreaking AI technologies. Reach out through Jeremy@b2bbusinessexperts.com or +1 727-384-9620 for a complimentary consultation.
