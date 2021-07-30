B2B Business Experts Propels Businesses to New Heights
The Trailblazing Agency Reveals Game-Changing AI Marketing ToolsCLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Business Experts, a top-tier sales and marketing agency, opened its doors last February. Its founder Jeremy Haug is a world-class marketing expert and leader. He has led five companies to the Inc 5000 and has built high-performing departments to achieve spectacular results.
B2B Business Experts has helped clients attract 8,000 leads and generate $11,000,000 in revenue. Today, the company aims to propel 10,000 B2B organizations to new heights.
When asked how the company achieved so much in so little time, founder Jeremy Haug replied, “We are firm believers of AI marketing. I’ve been in the industry for over a decade now, and artificial intelligence (AI) has never been as transformational as it is now. Nowadays, it can boost any aspect of the business to improve results.”
He added, “The difference lies in AI’s ability to gather and analyze massive amounts of data. It’s a great support system for any team. We use AI marketing tools for an extensive range of activities, from email marketing to copywriting. The results are unbelievable! We’ve developed campaigns that improved our clients’ marketing return on investment (ROI) by up to 30% in less than 60 days through 80% lower costs.”
According to Jeremy, he and his team use AI marketing for these functions:
● Email marketing: AI takes out the guesswork of sending the ideal messages at the right time. It can also factor in time zones and consumer habits to match the sending algorithm.
● Marketing platforms: Such tools enable companies to orchestrate experiences throughout several channels, guaranteeing a unified experience for clients.
● Copywriting: While computers cannot replace the ingenuity of the human mind, developers have created apps that speed up the writing and editing processes.
● Conversation tools: Modern AI marketing tools like chatbots have elevated the consumer experience by making companies available 24/7.
● Personalization: Nowadays, companies can deliver customized experiences for potential and existing clients in real-time. Instead of grouping people using broad categories, AI can use several personas at any given time.
● Content marketing: Gone are the days of trying to attract any potential lead. Today, valuable data on consumers helps marketers develop content that resonates well with target audiences.
● E-commerce: Big data enables businesses to track customers’ previous purchases, abandoned items, and browsing habits. Such information is crucial for retargeting efforts.
● Competitive intelligence: AI has drastically reduced research time. With the right tools, companies can now collect information on competitors, industry trends, and consumers at a fraction of the cost and time.
● Paid advertising: The best AI marketing tools enable organizations to track information on spending and behaviors, allowing them to develop ads that convert.
● Analytics: In today’s modern world, decision-makers can rely on AI-led research to propel companies to the next level. It can provide directors with valuable data on marketing spend and ROI.
● Lead generation: AI has reduced the time it takes companies to run lead scoring, validation, and nurturing activities. By using specific software, organizations can spend less time, effort, and resources on clients that are not interested in their products or services.
● Videos: Using AI in video marketing helps businesses develop tailor-made content for their clients by analyzing interests. It also helps minimize redundancy in content calendars.
● Search engine optimization (SEO): AI enables marketers to extract valuable insights in real-time by using big data. It’s an essential tool for an information-driven marketing branch.
Over the past few months the marketing professionals at B2B Business Experts created the Ultimate AI Marketing Tools List, an essential handbook for businesses of all industries and sizes. The company aims to help B2B businesses thrive through this comprehensive guide.
The company included the best software and apps — the ones that have helped them elevate clients’ businesses. With the most promising tools, organizations can now impact their respective industries while enjoying massive savings.
B2B Business Experts Jeremy had this to say about the company’s services, “AI cannot replace the experience, knowledge, and skill that our team members bring to the table. However, using AI has been a game-changer for us. We would not have achieved what we have in six months if we did not use the available technologies on the market.”
Jeremy added, “We have two visions for our clients: Understand their ideal customers and achieve desired results. While we can develop strategies by ourselves, using the best AI marketing tools enable us to lower costs and magnify results. We guarantee five to ten times ROI on all the campaigns we run.”
B2B Business Experts is a top-tier sales and marketing agency offering an extensive range of AI-powered services. Below are some of the most sought-after ones:
● Marketing strategies: Customized messaging and positioning that minimizes spending and boosts ROI.
● SEO: Elevates the digital presence of B2B companies of any size and industry
● Paid ads: Drive website traffic from search engines like Google and Bing
● CRM management: Enhances the customer experience with any brand
● Content creation: Develops materials that excite, inspire, and move audiences into action
● Funnel building: Customizes customer experience based on their stage in the buying process
● Email marketing: Generates new leads by using cost-effective methods
● Social media marketing: Uses the ideal platforms to establish brand awareness and loyalty
Jeremy Haug is a well-known marketeer who has led various organizations to Inc 5000 level. Today, our founder aims to guide 10,000 B2B businesses into elevating their brand through innovative AI technologies. You can reach us through jeremy@b2bbusinessexperts.com or +1 727-384-9620 for a complimentary consultation.
Jeremy Haug
B2B Business Experts
+1 727-348-9620
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn