Fibroid Fighters Announces New Website

The Fibroid Fighters Foundation has launched an all-new website. Find new resources, like our period tracker, and an easier way to donate.

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibroid Fighters, a public welfare organization, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website that offers a streamlined and user-friendly experience. The revamped website features a fresh design and improved features offering comprehensive information and patient stories.

The site’s intuitive navigation provides users with easy-to-understand information about uterine fibroids symptoms, risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment options. Articles with the latest research from top medical sources helps patients proactively identify fibroid disease and empower them to make the best health-related decisions.

The new website also offers several interactive activities about fibroids and links to social media, videos, and social media. Important resources for women include a Fibroid Symptom Checker that identifies symptoms to help determine when to see a doctor, and a Period Tracker that maps out menstrual cycles to better understand irregularities. Patient stories are shared on the Talk About “U” tab which enables visitors to share their own fibroid journey through audio, video, or text.

“Fibroid Fighters is working hard to develop a collaborative partnership between patients and physicians,” said Founder and CEO, Yan Katsnelson, M.D. “ Our new website offers a high-powered combination of virtual and in-person opportunities. Our goal is to provide awareness, education and access to care to make a difference in a women’s quality of life.”

For more information, visit www.fibroidfighters.org and follow us on social media.

About Fibroid Fighters

The Fibroids Fighters Foundation is a public welfare organization created to advance the cause of women’s’ health and safe and effective treatment of uterine fibroids. Its mission is to educate the American public about the health, social and economic damages caused by uterine fibroids with a focus on research and advances in fibroid disease treatment.