Wisp Launches Updated Symptoms Quiz

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth has a health quiz to help individuals identify symptoms of several diseases.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc. announced today that its updated symptoms quiz for several health conditions is online.

“Our symptoms quiz is a quick and easy way for individuals to find the right advice, meds, and treatment,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc.

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

As for the quiz, the online symptoms quiz of the company offers several options and based on the selection, a dropdown list of symptoms appears, for example: Cold Sores, Genital Herpes, Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), Yeast Infection, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), etc.

As to how customers rate wisp, one customer said she absolutely loves it.

“Wonderful service. Quick and easy,” she said, before adding, “It’s so nice to get care for minor conditions without having to take time out of my schedule to visit a physician’s office.”

But she isn’t the only one raving about wisp. A second customer identified as Elaina said, “Wisp was so helpful in allowing me to get access to the medication I needed for my reproductive health. I was astounded by how quickly and discreetly everything was handled. 10 out of 10 would recommend.”

