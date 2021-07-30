Dotgo Launches RichSMS™ to Deliver SMS Messages Over RCS, While Lowering Costs
Brands sending notifications and offers as SMS can now deliver them as an RCS message with branding, security, and enhanced customer experience
We built the RichSMS technology to make it very easy for developers to adopt RCS, and experience its benefits, while saving costs”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotgo®, a leading cloud communications provider of Rich Communication Services (RCS) and business messaging solutions, today announced the launch of its RichSMS™ service that allows messages sent as SMS to be delivered over RCS without any software changes. Users receive the same message, along with the brand logo and verified trust mark, in their RCS-enabled phones.
— Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP Product Management, Dotgo®
RCS, part of the 5G standard, is the next generation of SMS that includes pictures, audio, video, and presence, combined with enhanced security and encryption. RCS messages are delivered into the native messaging apps such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones. RCS Business Messaging (RBM) uses the richer and interactive features of RCS to enable branded and secure business messaging. As of today, RCS is available globally with over 600M monthly active users.
RichSMS, built on Dotgo’s patent-pending technology, provides greater security, trust, and branding for business-to-consumer communication, thereby increasing customer loyalty. Developers sending notifications, offers, and one-time passwords over SMS can now opt-in for RichSMS.
Using RichSMS is simple and easy. Developers still send messages using the standard SMPP connection, or an SMS API. Dotgo’s patent-pending RichSMS technology determines if the message can be sent over RCS, and if so, to transform and send it over RCS with branding and trust marks. The resulting message is delivered as an RCS message to the same native messaging app that receives SMS messages. If the user is not RCS-enabled, the message continues to be delivered as an SMS.
Brands sending long (multi-part) SMS messages can save costs by using RichSMS. Instead of sending (and paying for) multiple SMS messages to deliver the long text message, a brand can use RichSMS to send the entire text as a single RCS message, significantly reducing their messaging costs.
“We built the RichSMS technology to make it very easy for developers to adopt RCS, and experience its benefits, while saving costs,” says Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP Product Management, Dotgo®.
“RichSMS represents an innovative use of RCS technology and will help further grow the entire RCS ecosystem. Gupshup is partnering with Dotgo to bring RichSMS and other RCS innovations from Dotgo to its over 100,000 customers,” says Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, a leader in conversational messaging.
About Dotgo
Dotgo®, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, is the provider of the Dotgo Bot Store®, the world’s first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp bots, RichOTP®, and RichSMS™. Embracing the paradigm shift to rich business messaging that is underway, Dotgo is building the cloud communications technology and services needed in a world where every business must have a presence inside messaging apps, just as they have web sites and smartphone apps. RCS, Google’s Business Messages, iMessage, and WhatsApp are fast becoming the de-facto standards for business messaging for brands, offering exciting possibilities for customer engagement.
Dotgo enables brands and developers to transform customer interactions using rich business messaging, and helps mobile operators make RCS business messaging a reality. Dotgo is a Google partner, a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com. Bot Store, Dotgo, and RichOTP are registered trademarks of Dotgo Systems Inc. in USA and other jurisdictions.
