Cryptzo Launches Full-Service Platform, Provides Gateway to DeFi

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptzo announces its launch of a full-service platform for digital assets. It aims to empower its users to be able to gain access to some of the most important DeFi projects, protocols, and markets, all at one place. Cryptzo's multidisciplinary team brings together over 20 years of experience and expertise in trading, engineering, law, and decentralized protocols.



In 2020, interest in decentralized finance (DeFi) increased exponentially during the pandemic in 2020. DeFi applications seek to reimagine and reconstruct existing financial systems. DeFi aims to address the three-pronged problem of decentralized finance: scope, speed, and security.

One such popular application of DeFi allows users to create collateralized debt positions by issuing new tokens backed by collateral. These are loans that can be used to create a symbolic debt market using existing tokens, and that require agreement between the borrower and the lender.

Cryptzo takes advantage of the DeFi boom by diversifying into these 3 categories: Coin Trading, Seed Funding and Yield Farming. With its CES (Core Evaluation System), Cryptzo is able to conduct thorough due diligence reports to discover projects that have tremendous upside potential. These potential projects then undergo multiple rounds of rigorous research and analysis in accordance with Cryptzo's proprietary, data-driven approach.

"There's always been a shroud of secrecy surrounding traditional finance. With DeFi, users can finally gain total access and control. To put it simply, users of DeFi can now be their own bank," explained Alfonso Perez, Chief Marketing Officer of Cryptzo.

"With an integrated combination of low to high-risk activities with various frequencies for opportunities, it gives us the flexibility of capitalizing on different market situations. This provides our clients a diversified exposure to the DeFi space," added Perez.

Media Contact

Company: Cryptzo

Contact: Darren Patricks

Email: darren.patricks@cryptzo.co

Website: https://cryptzo.co/

SOURCE: Cryptzo