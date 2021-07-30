Inner Matrix Systems Announces Their Fully Rebranded Website with a Better User Experience

Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems’ CEO announces their rebranded website, featuring a better user experience. Members can RSVP for classes in just two clicks.

LITTLETON, COLORADO, USA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inner Matrix Systems has formally announced the rebranding of their website, designed to create a more enjoyable user experience for existing members and those interested in learning more about the classes and programs offered by the company.

Based in Denver, IMS uses a proven approach to provide personal mastery training for high-achieving individuals.

Joey Klein, CEO of Inner Matrix Systems, knows the importance of communication and ease of use, which is why the newly designed website includes greater usability and additional resources.

For example, there are enhanced features such as updated trainer pages and community support pages. As Joey Klein states, “We are so pleased with the new and modernized layout of our online platform. The new site provides a clearer message of who we are and what we stand for at Inner Matrix Systems.”

For members, the best part of the rebranding is the way that the RSVP process for classes and programs has been streamlined. It now takes just two clicks to register.

Upon logging in, members can see all upcoming live and virtual events. This makes signing up for the events straightforward.

For those interested in learning more about the art and science of personal mastery, the reformatted website gives easy access to details about the IMS regiment and introductory courses and programs.

For example, visitors can learn more about the Inner Matrix Systems Power Series, which features four courses: Power of Focus, Power of Emotion, Power of Vision, and Power of Intuition. After browsing the new website, those interested in pursuing growth and self-mastery can easily see their membership options and further details.

For Joey Klein, Inner Matrix Systems is a portal for growth and success available to all who are ready and willing to embark on the journey. Inner Matrix Systems is not just another self-help system. Instead, it is grounded in Joey Klein’s 20-plus years of experience and expertise in self-mastery.

Much like the rebranded website, Inner Matrix Systems is designed to work well for everyone, regardless of their current life circumstances. Whether a person is struggling with pain or loss, wanting to up-level a “good” life, or interested in building on an exceptional life experience, Inner Matrix Systems can provide the tools and techniques needed for growth and self-mastery.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results for more than twenty years. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey Klein is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real-Life Results (June 2021).

