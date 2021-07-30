Inoue Perfumery MFG joins BuyChemJapan
Inoue has entered into a promotional partnership with BuyChemJapan Corporation and its online chemical marketplace to promote 100+ of their aroma chemicalsOSAKA CITY, OSAKA PREFECTURE, JAPAN, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyChemJapan Corporation (President: Masa Oguchi) is pleased to announce that Inoue Perfumery MFG (President: Hiroyuki Inoue) has joined the growing number of Japanese chemical manufacturers who have decided to join the roster of companies who will sell their products via the upcoming online chemical marketplace BuyChemJapan.
Inoue Perfumery MFG Co., Ltd was established in 1950 as a manufacturer of high-quality perfumes and has since expanded its business into the fields of fragrance and fine chemicals. By developing itself into a one-stop service, doing everything from research to manufacturing to distribution, Inoue has established its reputation as a world-class Japanese brand that handles over 2,000 types of single fragrances. Under this new agreement, chemical buyers around the world can connect with Inoue and its products through the BuyChemJapan Corporation-operated BuyChemJapan marketplace.
BuyChemJapan Corporation is a start-up spun off from Daishin Corporation, a trading company specializing in chemicals. With a deep understanding of the needs and business practices of both domestic and foreign manufacturers and buyers within the chemical industry, BuyChemJapan Corporation can actively promote Japanese competitive chemicals to overseas buyers through its upcoming free online marketplace, which will specialize in introducing chemical products and promoting brand recognition. In a marketplace shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, companies can no longer carry out traditional sales activities, so the time to shift to digital, online activities has come.
BuyChemJapan marketplace has been designed from the ground up to help simplify the process of introducing the demands of buyers to leading Japanese chemical manufacturers. Buyers can...
Search for the required chemical via a comprehensive set of options and definitions.
Make direct contact with the manufacturer with one click, removing the need to deal with intermediaries.
Request a sample, price quotation or make an order directly from the manufacturer.
Make a fully informed purchasing decision through use of a function which allows for direct comparison of chemical qualities and manufacturers costs (available post launch).
Buy with complete confidence as the marketplace is only partnered with manufacturers who produce chemicals at their own factories.
Any business currently being undertaken can be re-routed through BuyChemJapan, benefiting from the additional transparency and convenience the service provides.
BuyChemJapan Corporation is actively searching for and partnering with a rising number of chemical manufacturers and will launch its marketplace in September 2021 to optimize transactions for both manufacturers and buyers. Watch this space!
If you are an international chemical buyer who wants to negotiate directly with Japanese chemical manufacturers rather than go through troublesome, and expensive, intermediaries, then this is the service for you! Those wishing to be notified of the launch of BuyChemJapan Corporation’s new marketplace can click here and sign up for notification of when the marketplace launches.
