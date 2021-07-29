Inside Blockchain Algorithms: The Market That Continues to Show Investors 3% Per Month
A New League In Sports Trading
This news comes in a week where they paid out over £141,000 in bonuses for all clients paying via cryptocurrency at Blockchain Algorithms.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How is a company like Blockchain Algorithms making clients money during financial uncertainty?
Though Blockchain Algorithms and Sports Trading is largely uncorrelated to financial markets, they do not exist in a vacuum. The postponement of individual fixtures and indeed whole leagues did cause some uncertainty...
It’s worth reminding Traders while the outside world is slowly returning to normal, the shares in the sports market are indeed a 3-year bet. During this time, they are underpinned by the value of the dividend yield, which over the last 12 months has paid an average return of 31.47% for the clients of Blockchain Algorithms. This is critical to remember at all times, but particularly pertinent when we see global challenges like the current short-term viral outbreak.
One of the wonderful elements of Blockchain Algorithms is they have a win mechanic which sits outside of the requirement for fixture fulfilment. As promised, they will release a further statement on plans to roll out additional Media Dividend payments in the event of a lockdown on any future fixtures.
It is worth noting that Blockchain Algorithms along with the rest of the world would be hugely surprised if fixtures were not ultimately fulfilled - for the integrity of the competitions, it is absolutely imperative. Clubs will have planned and budgeted for promotion, relegation and European competition. Once the initial shock of the virus is over, things will return to normal. Even in Wuhan, which was the epicentre of the outbreak, life is returning to normal.
There is also an existing blueprint for a major tournament to be played in the winter months as we will see with the World Cup in 2022.
Whilst Blockchain Algorithms have already announced a package of measures to provide stability to the market they will also undertake protective action to limit the impact of irrational/knee-jerk trading. Blockchain Algorithms likes to discourage short-termism wherever possible. As any seasoned Trader will tell you, a consistent trading strategy that is not knocked off course is the key to success.
Blockchain Algorithms, although the market leaders don’t claim to know everything about coronavirus, but what they do know with unshakeable certainty is that Sports Trading is a long term 3-year bet underpinned by the value of dividends, and that "Football is forever."
Jamie Blythe
Blockchain Algorithms
