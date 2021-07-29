N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission Board Elects New Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 29, 2021) — Today the board of Commissioners of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission elected Monty R. Crump, of Richmond County, as the new chairman of the Commission. Crump served as vice chairman for the past two years and will replace David W. Hoyle, Jr. of Dallas. Thomas L. Fonville of Raleigh was elected vice chairman.

Crump was appointed by Gov. Cooper to a six-year term as the District 6 commissioner in 2017. He is the city manager of Rockingham and owns a small farm in Magnum with his wife, Kathy. He is a lifetime North Carolina sportsman, outdoorsman and conservationist and has always been a strong advocate for the preservation and enhancement of both the state’s wildlife and natural resources, particularly water management.

“It’s an honor to be selected chairman by fellow commissioners. I’d like to thank Gov. Cooper for the opportunity, and I look forward to continuing to serve the Wildlife Commission in this leadership role,” stated Crump after being elected.

Fonville, who has been on the Commission since 2013, founded Fonville Morisey Real Estate and is an avid angler and hunter. He has been regularly reappointed to the Commission at the recommendation of the House Speaker since 2013. He stated he’s looking forward to continuing to work with fellow commissioners and the agency’s passionate and knowledgeable staff. He enjoys learning about all the ways in which the Commission is such a good steward of the state’s wildlife and natural resources.

As part of its statutory authority, the 19-member commission establishes policies and regulations governing hunting, fishing, trapping, boating and lands management in North Carolina. Members serve until reappointed or replaced.