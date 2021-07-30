Blockchain Algorithms Outbids Primis Sports Equity in a £9.2 Million Takeover of Algo442
Blockchain Algorithms Growth Shows No Limits
This deal has given Blockchain Algorithms an opportunity to further dominate the Sports Trading Market and is now firmly positioned as the nearest competitor to Sports Trading pioneers Star Lizard.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The result follows an elongated bidding battle between two of the largest Sports Trading companies in the UK over the coveted Algo442 Sports Algorithm.
— Richard Tyler
The Digital Algorithmic trading company Blockchain Algorithms has purchased rival sports trading software firm Algo442 in a deal speculated to be in excess of £9.2million.
Both companies had developed Digital Algorithmic trading systems that many suspected were based on the pioneering Blockchain Algorithms source code that revolutionised the Sports Trading market in 2012.
Increasingly high levels of investment are being placed into the Blockchain Algorithms Digital Algorithmic Trading System, giving the company a substantial increase in worldwide market share. This unique trading system is designed to identify significant mis-pricing across several International Sports Betting Exchanges.
The data generated by Blockchain Algorithms is plugged into a highly complex statistical computer model, built by another team, the "quants." These are the computer whizzes you would usually find in investment banks.
Blockchain Algorithms have been trading for many years but have recently combined Sports Trading & Cryptocurrency payments to give clients the best returns post pandemic in England & Europe. It therefore enables the company to place trades all over the world very quickly and in return rewarding the clients with bonuses for doing so at Blockchain Algorithms.
Further Acquisitions Planned
This deal has given Blockchain Algorithms an opportunity to further dominate the Sports Trading Market and is now firmly positioned as the nearest competitor to Sports Trading pioneers Star Lizard.
With plans already in place to acquire other rival Trading Software Development companies over the course of the next 12 months we are certain to see Blockchain Algorithms dominating the broadsheets.
Blockchain Algorithms
Technical Director
Ms Victoria Thomas praised Algo442 for the professionalism and dedication they had displayed during the past four years, adding that existing investors of both companies are set to achieve dividends of 10.68% and 13.32%.
Ms Thomas also pledged to reward investors for their loyalty over the years, with additional capital growth being awarded to all initial investors at Blockchain Algorithms.
Richard Tyler
The Times
care@thetimes.co.uk