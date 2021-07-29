Attorney General Ken Paxton condemns Democrats’ attempts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for state and federal employees. It’s unprecedented that the Biden Administration is mandating a vaccine that is not fully FDA approved. General Paxton is committed to the health and safety of all Texans, as well as safeguarding Texans’ right to individual liberty. An individual’s freedom to make personal decisions cannot be infringed. Currently, under Texas law, Texans have the right to choose whether they will get vaccinated.

“I will always fight to protect the individual rights of Texans to decide what is best for themselves and their families.” Attorney General Paxton says, “I will continue to oppose the Biden Administration as Democrats demonstrate their willingness to sacrifice freedom for government control.”

Read the Governor’s most recent executive order here.