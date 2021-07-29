Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 492 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,075 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton State­ment on Vac­ci­na­tion Mandates

Attorney General Ken Paxton condemns Democrats’ attempts to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for state and federal employees. It’s unprecedented that the Biden Administration is mandating a vaccine that is not fully FDA approved. General Paxton is committed to the health and safety of all Texans, as well as safeguarding Texans’ right to individual liberty. An individual’s freedom to make personal decisions cannot be infringed. Currently, under Texas law, Texans have the right to choose whether they will get vaccinated.

“I will always fight to protect the individual rights of Texans to decide what is best for themselves and their families.” Attorney General Paxton says, “I will continue to oppose the Biden Administration as Democrats demonstrate their willingness to sacrifice freedom for government control.”

Read the Governor’s most recent executive order here.

You just read:

Pax­ton State­ment on Vac­ci­na­tion Mandates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.