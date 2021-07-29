Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Providing Clarity And Uniformity In The State’s COVID-19 Response

July 29, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued an Executive Order (GA-38) combining several existing COVID-19 executive orders to promote statewide uniformity and certainty in the state's COVID-19 response. 

“Today’s executive order will provide clarity and uniformity in the Lone Star State’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Executive Order emphasizes that the path forward relies on personal responsibility rather than government mandates. Texans have mastered the safe practices that help to prevent and avoid the spread of COVID-19. They have the individual right and responsibility to decide for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, and engage in leisure activities. Vaccines, which remain in abundant supply, are the most effective defense against the virus, and they will always remain voluntary – never forced – in the State of Texas.”

View the Governor’s Executive Order.

