Weekly Salmon Fishing Update – July 28, 2021

Welcome to our weekly Chinook Salmon Fishing Update. Each week, we will provide updates on seasons and rules and share data from creel surveys and hatchery returns to help anglers plan their salmon fishing trips.

This will be the last update for the year for spring/summer Chinook fisheries and the remaining fisheries in the Clearwater River basin and the Snake River will close at the end of fishing hours on August 8th.

This week we cover seasons and rules information and discuss fishing effort and harvest from the weekend fisheries. For more information, check out the links below.