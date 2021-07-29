Hayspur Fish Hatchery will reduce campsite numbers due to site construction

In early August construction projects at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery near Picabo will limit the number of campsites available to campers. Throughout the month heavy equipment will be operating adjacent to the campground which requires a partial closure of the campground for safety reasons.

It is anticipated that the campground will be reduced to approximately 10 campsites throughout the month of August.

The Hayspur State Fish Hatchery is located on Loving Creek in Blaine County, about 30 miles south of Sun Valley.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.