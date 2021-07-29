Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,104 in the last 365 days.

Hayspur Fish Hatchery will reduce campsite numbers due to site construction

In early August construction projects at the Hayspur Fish Hatchery near Picabo will limit the number of campsites available to campers. Throughout the month heavy equipment will be operating adjacent to the campground which requires a partial closure of the campground for safety reasons.

It is anticipated that the campground will be reduced to approximately 10 campsites throughout the month of August.

The Hayspur State Fish Hatchery is located on Loving Creek in Blaine County, about 30 miles south of Sun Valley.

For more information contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

You just read:

Hayspur Fish Hatchery will reduce campsite numbers due to site construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.