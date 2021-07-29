Magic Valley Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for August 2021

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 23,100 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in August. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

For maps of these Idaho fishing locations and other angling destinations please visit the Fish Planner.

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Big Wood River August 2-6 950 North Fork Big Wood River August 2-6 250 Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond August 2-6 750 Crystal Springs Lake August 2-6 550 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 2-6 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 2-6 225 Lake Cleveland August 2-6 5,000 Featherville Dredge Pond August 2-6 1,000 Big Wood River August 9-13 950 Warm Springs Creek August 9-13 1,425 Freedom Park Pond August 9-13 500 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 9-13 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 9-13 225 Big Smoky Creek August 9-13 1,200 South Fork Boise River August 9-13 475 North Fork Big Wood River August 16-20 225 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 16-20 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 16-20 225 Big Trinity Lake August 16-20 1,200 Little Trinity Lake August 16-20 475 Freedom Park Pond August 23-27 500 South Fork Boise River August 23-27 2,900 Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 August 23-27 225 Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond August 23-27 225 Rock Creek August 23-27 1,000 Warm Springs Creek August 23-27 1,425 Crystal Springs Lake August 23-27 550

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.