Free Deer Hunting and Processing Webinars Offered this September

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 29, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars this fall. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Sept. 14, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Sept. 16. Both classes will run from 7 – 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.

“Both webinars are intended to prepare new and novice hunters for the upcoming whitetail deer season, which opens with bow hunting on September 11th,” said Walter “Deet” James, R3 hunting specialist at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic educational opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a 30-minute question and answer session lead by wildlife education specialists.”

Topics at the “Introduction to Deer Hunting” webinar will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing.

Topics at the “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” webinar will include field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.

Pre-registration is required at ncwildlife.org/sbs. A recording of the presentation will be available to all registrants afterwards. For additional information, contact James at 984-202-1387 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.

The 2021-22 deer season dates are posted online at ncwildlife.org/hunting.