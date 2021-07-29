Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,150 in the last 365 days.

Free Deer Hunting and Processing Webinars Offered this September

RALEIGH, N.C. (July 29, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Wildlife Federation will offer two free online hunting-related webinars this fall. “Introduction to Deer Hunting” will be held on Sept. 14, and “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” will be held on Sept. 16. Both classes will run from 7 – 8 p.m. and are open to anyone interested, especially individuals who have never hunted, are new to hunting or lack social support for hunting.

“Both webinars are intended to prepare new and novice hunters for the upcoming whitetail deer season, which opens with bow hunting on September 11th,” said Walter “Deet” James, R3 hunting specialist at the Wildlife Commission. “It’s a fantastic educational opportunity for people who may not have access to an existing hunting community of family members and friends. Each session will be followed by a 30-minute question and answer session lead by wildlife education specialists.”

Topics at the “Introduction to Deer Hunting” webinar will include whitetail habits and habitats, scouting techniques, essential equipment, tree stand safety, effective shot placement, tracking techniques and field dressing.

Topics at the “Practical Deer Processing: From Field to Freezer” webinar will include field dressing, skinning, safe meat handling and basic home processing.

Pre-registration is required at ncwildlife.org/sbs. A recording of the presentation will be available to all registrants afterwards. For additional information, contact James at 984-202-1387 or walter.james@ncwildlife.org.

The 2021-22 deer season dates are posted online at ncwildlife.org/hunting.

Media Contact:
Photographer:

You just read:

Free Deer Hunting and Processing Webinars Offered this September

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.