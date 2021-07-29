Dvision Network collaborates with Enjin to expand its metaverse to five different blockchains

/EIN News/ -- SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain-based metaverse platform Dvision Network has announced a collaboration with leading non-fungible ecosystem provider Enjin. As part of the development, Dvision Network will deploy Enjin's APIs to connect its metaverse to five different blockchains.

More Options for Dvision Network Users with Enjin collaboration

Dvision Network revealed more details of the collaboration in a blog post on its Medium page. According to the post, Dvision has established strategic and technical cooperation with Enjin and will be connected to 5 different blockchains.

Dvision plans to deploy Enjon's platform and API to mint unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that users will be able to integrate into the existing Dvision World metaverse.

Dvision integrating Enjin's API also expands existing NFT options for users within the blockchain metaverse. They will be able to design unique avatar NFTs and mint them on different blockchain platforms. Minted NFTs can then be moved seamlessly across different blockchains via Enjin's existing network of cross-chain bridges.

Dvision will also leverage Enjin's new consensus mechanism deployed in the JumpNet to mint carbon-negative NFTs. The JumpNet is based on Proof of Authority (PoA), a unique consensus mechanism that reduces power consumption by about 99% compared to proof-of-work (PoW).

Dvision will also operate Enjin's dedicated NFT blockchain Efinity. Efinity has been heralded since its launch and is a parachain built on the Polkadot blockchain. This will provide a level of exposure for the Dvision metaverse to the Polkadot Mainnet.

Dvision CEO Jung Hyun Eom commented on the collaboration, stating that it was necessary for the blockchain-based metaverse. "We fully recognize the necessity for further facilitation of the usability of the NFTs. Provided, the picture that we have seen previously on the Ethereum-based NFTs, where the creation and the possession of the items came at a huge cost for simple game players, who had to pay huge amounts of money for simple in-game items''.

Eom further added that by deploying Enjin, Dvision users would be provided a better NFT experience. "With the help of Enjin, we will allow users to create NFTs for free and let the market decide its price, but not the burdensome gas fees," he concluded.

Fast-growing blockchain metaverse

Dvision Network has continued to experience exponential growth in its ecosystem in recent months. The blockchain-based NFT Metaverse launched on Binance Smart Chain earlier in May as part of its expansion roadmap.

Since then, Dvision has gained traction on the Binance Smart Chain by integrating with leading projects like PancakeSwap, Injective Protocol, SafePal, etc. As a result, Dvision is ranked 5th among the top metaverse platforms based on market cap behind, Sandbox, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, and Enjin.

Earlier in June, Dvision revealed the launch of the Open Beta Test for community members to test features within its metaverse. The Open Beta Test was completed across two phases with huge turnout from Dvision community members.

Following the Open Beta Test, Dvision launched an NFT market that will be the hub for creating, minting, and selling NFTs within its metaverse. Dvision will also host its first conference alongside Lambda 256, an affiliate of Dunamu. The event tagged "Luniverse Partners Day" will focus on the Korean NFT ecosystem.

About Dvision Network

Dvision Network provides a web-based real-time streaming 3D VR metaverse service so that users can easily experience metaverse content such as fairs and games. On the Division platform, anyone can easily create NFT items without any development-related expertise. Division's NFT trading system enables monetization by directly connecting creators and consumers without intermediaries. This serves to connect the virtual world to reality.

All these products are powered by the Dvision Network utility token DVI, listed on several exchanges, including Uniswap, Bithumb, Coinone, Bittrex, Indodax, and Hoo.

Media Contact -

Name: Boburjon Muydinov

Email: Official@dvision.network

Company: Dvision Network