Governor Abbott Joins Pro-Life Amicus Brief In U.S. Supreme Court

July 29, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined a coalition of governors filing an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a pending U.S. Supreme Court challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. At issue in the case is whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional. Having signed into law numerous bills that protect unborn babies in Texas, Governor Abbott has a strong interest in seeing that federal judges leave these policy questions to the states.

“The judicial constitutionalization of abortion represents an unwarranted intrusion into the sovereign sphere of the States,” reads the brief. “Returning to the States the plenary authority to regulate abortion without federal interference would restore the proper (i.e., constitutional) relationship between the States and the Federal Government. It also would produce positive results, including letting the democratic process work as intended, deescalating tensions on this divisive topic, and allowing the States to serve as laboratories of democracy for establishing and implementing suitable abortion regulations based on the latest scientific knowledge.”

"The most precious freedom is life itself," said Governor Abbott. "Our Creator endowed us with the right to life, but millions of children lose that right every year because of abortion. In Texas, we work to spare every child from the ravages of abortion, which is why I am proud to join my fellow governors in protecting the unborn."

View the brief.