The New 2021 Complete Move Out Checklist
EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving out of your apartment or house can be a stressful time. You need to make sure you have everything packed up, labeled, and ready for the move. It is important that you plan ahead, so you don’t forget anything in a state of panic on moving day! Use this checklist to help make sure you have everything covered!
1. Make a list of all the items you want to take with you
Creating lists to organize your move is a great way to make moving easier. You can list all the items you want to take with you. List everything that will fit in your car/cargo van, create a second list of things to take on the bus, train, or plane, and finally make a list of what needs to be rented (i.e., UHaul Truck).
2. Pack your clothes and toiletries in suitcases, backpacks, or duffel bags
If you have luggage lying around, utilize it for the move! Try to fit as much as you can in suitcases or duffel bags so you can spend less on moving boxes. If you’re not sure what to pack in your suitcase, try packing a few outfits and toiletries that are appropriate for the climate of your new home.
Suppose you don’t have suitcases or backpacks lying around – no problem! Pack clothes into plastic grocery bags. Remember: tie each bag off with string so they won’t open up during the drive.
3. Label boxes for each room in your new home
Labeling is a key step when it comes to moving. This helps keep everything organized so you can place boxes in the correct room of your new home.
Labeling boxes is a straightforward process. Just use packing tape, markers, or stickers to label the outside of each box with the room it belongs in (e.g., living room/study). You can also write on masking tape and place it over the top of each box.
4. Purchase moving supplies like bubble wrap, packing tape, markers, and scissors
Once you have everything listed and packed into as many suitcases as possible, it is time to purchase moving supplies. You will need tape to seal the boxes, bubble wrap to protect appliances and fragile items, markers for labeling furniture that needs to be assembled in your new home, and scissors for cutting through packing tape.
5. Gather all of your important documents
Make sure to keep all important documents in one spot. You will need your utility bill, insurance information, and anything else you may need to go ahead with the move. Things like identification paperwork (passports, ID cards, etc.) should stay with you during your move – not in a moving truck.
6. Plan out how many trips it will take to move everything from one house to another
To budget for gas and rental trucks, you should have an idea of how many trips you’ll take for your move. It’s best to overestimate if you can because the cost will be lower than under-estimating, and having to do more runs in a moving truck or gas costs will be higher than anticipated.
7. Hire G Grace Junk Removal to clean out your home
If you have too many items that cannot make the move with you, call G Grace Junk Removal! Our team is experienced with home and estate cleanouts, so all you have to do is give us a call, and we will remove your junk! We’ll remove any junk, yard debris, or unwanted items from your home at an affordable price, and we can also donate any items that are still in good shape. If you want to learn more about our junk removal services, visit our site at www.ggracejunkremoval.com or give us a call at (253) 455-8718
