Turn-Key Grand Prix Equestrian Estate Atop 19 Acres to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with The Agency

I’m confident that our local market expertise paired with their unparalleled global reach and marketing will make this sale a seamless one.” — Kristine Semrau, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes from Calgary and world-famous Spruce Meadows and tucked in picturesque Foothills County is Zeidler Farm, which will auction in September via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Kristine Semrau of The Agency. Previously listed for $5.8M CAD, the property will sell with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on September 3–7 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“I speak for both myself and The Agency when I say that we are extremely excited to be working with Concierge Auctions,” stated Semrau. “I’m confident that our local market expertise paired with their unparalleled global reach and marketing will make this sale a seamless one—and result in a competitive auction come auction day.”

A state-of-the-art equine facility that presents a turn-key opportunity for seamless acquisition of the 19-acre parcel and the incredible facilities within. Start your day in the office of the main stable before heading out to the international level grass grand prix field that is any horseman’s dream, filled with natural jumps. Two spacious outdoor all-weather rings provide the perfect complement, with the addition of numerous turnout fields, grass and all-weather paddocks to choose from. The thoughtfully planned structures include three beautiful barns with every amenity and an oversized indoor arena that exhibits elegance and boasts many environmentally innovative features from the white French footing by renowned footing specialists NARS to wide windows that bathe the space in natural light. Sheltered in a grove of mature trees is the 2,052-square-foot main home, ideal for overnight guests, staff, or everyday living. Additional features include: a comfortable entrance lounge in the barn; 11 horse stalls; two grooming stalls; a wash bay; a full bathroom with shower; an upstairs office with a viewing lounge; a laundry room; a full kitchen; and a large tack room—all just 15 minutes from Calgary, or, for the adventurous: 90 minutes from Banff National Park.

Alberta’s Foothills sit just minutes south of Calgary and form a gateway to the iconic Rocky Mountains. The forested hills, rolling grasslands, and broad river valleys of the region give way to towns teeming with vibrant arts and world-class restaurants. Nature lovers will be instantly at home here, amongst rocky outcrops cloaked with lush trees and the most diverse flora and fauna in Alberta. Calgary, home to the famous Calgary Stampede, has all the thrill of a truly vibrant city plus the stunning Rockies providing a perfect natural backdrop. Just minutes from the stable are three top golf courses: Cottonwood, Carmoney and Heritage Pointe. Music, culture, and phenomenal restaurants await. You’ll find Spruce Meadows, one of the world’s premier show jumping and equestrian facilities, only ten minutes away. Two provincial primary highways (Highway 2 and Highway 22) provide easy access to Calgary to the north and the US border to the south.

Zeidler Farm is available for showings daily 1-4PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 30 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.