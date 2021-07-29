Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum Welcomes Curator Daisy Allen

Jul 29, 2021

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is excited to welcome Daisy Allen as our new curator. She comes to the Veterans Museum from the National Scouting Museum at the Philmont Scout Ranch, New Mexico. As curator at the Veterans Museum, Allen’s responsibilities include all areas of museum operations. The Veterans Museum will be hosting a “Meet the Curator” event on Saturday, August 14.

A native of Northeastern Oklahoma, Allen studied history at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, before graduating with a Masters in Museum Studies from the University of Central Oklahoma. She completed numerous internships with the George Murrell Home, Edmond Historical Society Museum, Laboratory of History Museum-University of Central Oklahoma, and the Museum of the Bible.

Allen spent almost four years at the National Scouting Museum at the Philmont Scout Ranch, New Mexico. As the curator of collections, she participated in moving the museum to New Mexico from Texas. She oversaw the collections, created exhibits, and provided public programs.

At the Veterans Museum, Allen is involved in all areas of museum operations. Her duties include collections management, exhibits, education, and volunteer management. The Veterans Museum will be hosting a “Meet the Curator” event on Saturday, August 14, at 1 p.m. The Veterans Museum invites everyone to drop by and meet our new curator. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Wyoming Veterans Museum.

The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum is dedicated to preserving and sharing the memory and legacy of Wyoming’s veterans and the history of the Casper Army Air Base. Please call 307-472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ WyoVetsMuseum for more information.