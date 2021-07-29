Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, State Fire Marshal’s Office Support Firefighters, Families During “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” Event

NASHVILLE – On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner Carter Lawrence joined members of the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) to deliver food, cleaning supplies and working smoke alarms to volunteer firefighters in Williamson County.

This week’s event is in support of First Lady Maria Lee’s ongoing Tennessee Serves initiative, which encourages Tennesseans to engage in their communities through service. The event coincides with the one-year anniversary of the launch of monthly outreach visits across Tennessee by the SFMO to support Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters. In Tennessee, the majority (62.4%) of the state’s 20,184 total firefighters are volunteers.

“Inspired by the service of First Lady Maria Lee, the State Fire Marshal’s Office has since served more than 50 volunteer fire departments across the three Grand Divisions of our state. During each visit, the SFMO has delivered water, snacks, given information as to support and grants, and, most importantly, we’ve offered our sincere thanks to the men and women who volunteer their time and talents to protect the lives and property of their neighbors,” said Lawrence, who also serves as the Tennessee State Fire Marshal. “Through these visits, our team has learned how to better support volunteer firefighters, grown closer to the men and women who comprise the Tennessee Fire Service and developed an even deeper appreciation for their selfless work. As the State Fire Marshal, I can say it is truly an honor to help serve them and help serve Tennessee.”

During this week’s event, First Lady Maria Lee also joined members of Williamson Fire-Rescue on a visit to a Thompson’s Station residence where they installed working smoke alarms provided through the SFMO’s life-saving “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” smoke alarm program.

"Tennessee’s volunteer firefighters embody the definition of being true servants through volunteering to serve their communities and putting their lives on the line for their neighbors,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “I am honored to be a part of the SFMO’s ongoing effort to support volunteer firefighters across our state while also encouraging Tennesseans to focus on fire safety in their own homes.”

Said TDCI Assistant Commissioner of Fire Prevention Gary Farley: “I am thankful for the work of First Lady Maria Lee who is supporting fire safety and calling attention to the work of volunteer firefighters. As a lifelong firefighter, this event shows members of the fire service that they are appreciated by Tennessee’s leaders.”

A video of this week’s event can be viewed here and photos can be downloaded here.

###