Los Angeles Clothing Manufacturer Gives You The Keys to Starting a Clothing Line

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emerging and established fashion designers now have a key ally in starting a clothing line: The Evans Group.The Evans Group (TEG) is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Downtown Los Angeles.The L.A.-based clothing manufacturer offers customers, clients, and consumers to create a fashion brand from scratch. With a solid social media presence on Instagram, TEG engages with potential customers and all-around fashion lovers.Founded in 2005 by clothing designer Jennifer Evans, TEG has had a hand in designing some of the most memorable fashion pieces of the last 15 years. With collaborations with Greg Lauren, Banana Republic, Guess, and Kate McDonald, TEG knows how to get business done.How Does The Evans Group Help New Fashion Designers Start A Clothing Line?It can be intimidating to launch your own fashion brand. There's a ton of work that needs to go into it, not to mention costly mistakes people make when starting a clothing line.Jennifer Evans and her team aim to eliminate all the stress of the design process and guide new designers into a lucrative career.Here's a quick view of the clothing line design process for curious fashion entrepreneurs.The Clothing Line Design ProcessBefore the master pattern makers and seamstresses get to work manufacturing a clothing line, the fashion designer meets with the TEG team. This is where all the planning and discussion take place.This is where things like nailing down goals and targets for your own clothing line, along with in-depth brainstorming sessions to get the most out of your business plan occur. These invaluable ways of hashing out clothing details can happen face-to-face or remotely. Either way, this is precisely where Jennifer Evans and her team start to build a good rapport with the burgeoning fashion designer.Clothing Line Designing and SourcingThe time has come to actually start designing the samples that will define your own clothing line.The design team develops TEG specification sheets with all the pertinent info: the look and feel of the clothes, the measurements, and sample sizes.But don't worry: the clothing designer is still heavily involved. TEG offers a talented creative services team that uses mood boards, sketching sessions, and in-depth discussions to consider every course of action and put any questions to rest.Developing The Clothing LineThis is where the TEG team, made up of the best veteran textile workers, seamstresses, and Los Angeles pattern makers starts working on bringing your clothing line to life.The project manager sets timelines, stays in constant contact with the designer to answer any questions, and goes over possible changes or creative directions.The Production of Your Own Clothing LineNow that all the creative planning and initial design steps are out of the way, the production manager guides the team to finishing your clothing line.Clothing Line Costing and PricesAfter the order is complete, the production manager contacts the clothing designer for pricing and costs.For first-time clothing line designers, a great idea for an initial design package is the 'Test Drive.' This is ideal for those looking for low minimums and high-quality craftsmanship at a reasonable price.It includes:An intake meeting with the clothing line project managerOptional design meetings with the clothing design directorOptional sourcing meeting with the fabric sourcing managerTEG Specification Sheets completed with flat drawingsTechnical design and review meeting with the clothing pattern makerStart to finish project management of the clothing line2 First clothing patterns2 First clothing samplesSample fitting with the clothing line pattern maker1 Round of pattern fit adjustments2 Production-ready patterns2 Duplicates per style (4 samples)This is an excellent way for clothing line designers to potentially launch a clothing label while simultaneously nailing down essential details, testing new designs, and testing different fabrics for samples.What Does This Mean For New Fashion Designers?It means that TEG not only has the tools to get your clothing line started but gives you the steps to launch your product on the market.Want to start your own online store? A potential haute couture fashion brand? TEG guides clothing designers and gives them the resources to make sure a clothing line is successful.Whether your aim is to display clothing in a storefront window or on the runways of Paris and New York Fashion Week, The Evans Group offers an easy, detailed, and comprehensive method to realize that dream.About The Evans GroupThe Evans Group, founded in 2005, is a full-service fashion development and production house based in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Since its inception, The Evans Group has worked with over 2,000 clothing brands and designers. The Evans Group prides itself on being one of the few fashion houses in the United States with unique skills and goals for independent fashion designers. With talented seamstresses , pattern makers, and fashion pattern drafters, TEG allows emerging designers the chance to start a clothing line.Learn more about The Evans Group on its website: https://tegintl.com/ The Evans Group is located at:1926 E. 7th Street, Suite B, Los Angeles, CA 90021303 Sutter Street, San Francisco, CA 94108You can reach The Evans Group by phone800-916-0910 (Los Angeles)415-324-8779 (San Francisco)