Waddington's Fine Art Auctions Fall 2021
M. EMILY CARR, 'PEMBERTON', 1933, oil on paper, laid down on canvas signed, titled and dated, 23.5 in x 35.5 in; 59.7 cm x 90.2 cm, Estimate: $150,000–250,000
Jessie Oonark, 'UNTITLED', Stroud, Thread, Embroidery Floss; 47 1⁄4 in x 53 3⁄4 in; 120 cm x 136 cm, signed in syllabics, Estimate: $80,000–120,000
Announcing Our Major Fine Art Auctions and Inviting Consignments
We live in a time that is more global than ever. I am delighted to present auctions rich in quality, of impeccable provenance and that appeal to emerging and established collectors around the world.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following an extraordinary seven months of auctions, we are delighted to announce our Fall 2021 major fine art auction season and invite consignments of exceptional works.
— Yvonne Monestier, Director of Fine Art, Waddington's
Our fine art auctions will feature Canadian Fine Art, Inuit Art and International Art. Our full schedule of auctions includes Asian Art, Decorative Arts & Design, Jewellery, and Fine Wine & Spirits. Waddington’s auctions are all offered on our enhanced digital auction platform and reach collectors around the world. Visit our website to view all upcoming auctions.
CANADIAN FINE ART
NOVEMBER 13-18, 2021 (Consignment Deadline: September 17)
Our major fall 2021 auction of Canadian Fine Art will feature outstanding examples by Canadian artists from coast to coast. This auction will provide rare opportunities to acquire exceptional works from private collections with impeccable provenance, ranging from historical to contemporary, early Modernist to abstraction, and works by the Group of Seven.
INUIT ART
NOVEMBER 13-18, 2021 (Consignment Deadline: September 17)
Well into our fourth decade in the Inuit art market, we have assembled yet another superb selection of important works from the classic through to the contemporary period of Inuit art for discerning collectors. Waddington’s is internationally recognized as having helped establish Inuit Art as an integral part of the art market, influencing the rise of investor confidence, and attracting new global audiences.
This auction features exceptional artworks from private collections and estates, including a vibrant textile by Baker Lake artist Jessie Oonark from the Estate of W.A. Ross MacFadden.
INTERNATIONAL ART
NOVEMBER 20-25, 2021 (Consignment Deadline: September 13)
As Canada’s leading auction house showcasing international art from collections in Canada and around the world, we are pleased to offer a diverse selection of original artworks from the Old Master period to the 21st century, including rare and important paintings, drawings, and sculpture.
Artworks in this auction were sourced from a number of significant estates and collections, including deaccessioned works from the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, the Estate of W.A. Ross MacFadden, and numerous works from prestigious private collections that have not been on the market for decades.
THE PAST SEVEN MONTHS OF FINE ART AUCTIONS AT WADDINGTON'S
While the pandemic continued to play havoc with many aspects of our lives, world markets were eager to embrace the convenience of online auctions. As a fifteen-year veteran of online auctions, Waddington’s was already focused on leveraging our digital platforms to provide even higher levels of service for our clients. From January to July 2021 alone, we offered 51 online auctions and achieved the following success resulting from the exponential growth:
- An average 93% sell-through rate
- Participation of 8,500 bidders with an average increase of 15% new bidders per auction
- Increased global presence with bidders from 49 countries
AUCTION HIGHLIGHTS JANUARY – JULY 2021
Here are just a few highlights that represent the quality and range of items in our recent fine art auctions.
CANADIAN FINE ART
CORNELIUS KRIEGHOFF, 'MOONLIGHT',
Price Realised: $390,000 https://bit.ly/3i9cm8o
JACK BUSH 'GREEN UP',
Price Realised: $324,000 https://bit.ly/3yjpVrC
TAKAO TANABE, 'GOLETAS 3/94'
Price Realised: $90,000 https://bit.ly/3j1aVIf
CLARENCE ALPHONSE GAGNON, 'BEACH SCENE, ST. MALO', 1907
Price Realised: $78,000 https://bit.ly/3yqDAgB
HELEN GALLOWAY MCNICOLL, THE ORCHARD AT ELMHURST DAIRY,' MONTREAL, C.1910
Price Realised: $72,000 https://bit.ly/3C4dwKr
ANNE MEREDITH BARRY, 'FROM CUPIDS TO BARENEED', 1998
Record Price Realised: $26,400 https://bit.ly/3zONdG6
INUIT ART
KAROO ASHEVAK, Spence Bay / Taloyoak, 'SHAMAN WITH MITTENS', C. 1970
Price Realised: $31,200 https://bit.ly/2TJ8txB
JOHNNY INUKPUK, Port Harrison / Inukjuak, 'GIRL UNCOVERS A HIBERNATING BEAR', C. 1970
Price Realised: $31,200 https://bit.ly/3j1ghmP
JUDAS ULLULAQ, Gjoa Haven / Uqsuqtuuq, 'DRUM DANCER WITH SNOW GOGGLES'
Price Realised $26,400 https://bit.ly/3BSuxqB
JESSIE OONARK, Baker Lake / Qamani’tuaq, 'FIGURE IN STRIPED CLOTHING', 1971
Price realised $20,400 https://bit.ly/3l5au2m
KENOJUAK ASHEVAK, Cape Dorset / Kinngait, 'VISION OF AUTUMN'
Price Realised: $16,800 https://bit.ly/3i8RlL4
ELIYAKOTA SAMUALIE, Cape Dorset / Kinngait, 'OWL IN FLIGHT'
Price Realised: $10,800 https://bit.ly/3iaapbz
INTERNATIONAL ART
MANNER OF ANGELIKA KAUFFMANN (1741-1807), Swiss, 'MOTHER NURSING; MOTHER AT REST WITH INFANTS'
Price Realised: $36,000 https://bit.ly/3xcp1vw
Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), Spanish, 'VALLAURIS TOROS,' 1956 [BLOCH, 1270]
Price Realised: $13,200 https://bit.ly/3BQvgc5
ANDREAS ACHENBACH (1815-1910), German, 'SHIPS IN A STORM,' 1864
Price Realised: $10,200 https://bit.ly/3xd9g7t
FOLLOWER OF ANDREA DEL SARTO (1486-1531), Italian, 'HOLY FAMILY WITH THE INFANT SAINT JOHN THE BAPTIST'
Price Realised: $12,000 https://bit.ly/3zRra1A
ALEXANDER CALDER (1898-1976), American, 'SOLEIL NOIR (BLACK SUN),' 1969
Price Realised: $10,800 https://bit.ly/3xalihR
ALEXANDER POPE (1849-1924), American, 'HERON,' 1876
Price Realized: $6,600 https://bit.ly/2Vgrw2A
