Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards Discusses Why He's So Excited to be Back At NSCC Show
Want to get into sportscard collecting? Then you should head to the National Sports Collectors Convention, where sportscard expert Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards and others will be hand to answer questions and provide advice.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many conferences and events in 2020 but with over 160 million people now vaccinated in the United States alone, many events are proceeding this year. If you’re into sports memorabilia, the National Sports Collectors Convention is all but a must-visit event. Sportscard trading expert Eric Bitz explains why.
“The National Sports Collectors Convention is by far the biggest convention for sports card and memorabilia trading,” Eric Bitz points out. “If you want to meet with like-minded people, see cool collectibles, and get expert advice, this is the place to do it.
The NSCC comes from humble beginnings. Back in 1980, a handful of collectors met at a hotel next to the Los Angeles airport to discuss the industry and share insights. By 2010, over 600 collectors were on hand, along with dozens of stars and athletes signing cards, and many more guests viewing the goods and learning about collecting.
The 2020 show was supposed to be hosted in Atlantic City. Unfortunately, the 2020 show was canceled, but this year the convention at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago. The NSCC will run from July 28th to August 1st.
“I’ve been going to the NSCC for some years now, and I’ve seen it grow. I was looking forward to the show in Atlantic City last year,” Eric Bitz notes, “Too bad it got canceled, but I expect to have a great time in Chicago this year. Between the Bulls, Cubs, and other teams, Chicago is a huge sports city and always a great host.”
This year, Spencer Rattler, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Ray Lewis, and Bill Walton, among others, will be on hand to sign autographs. If you’ve got collectors’ cards, now’s a great time to get them signed. Other memorabilia, such as signed t-shirts, will also make fun additions to your collection.
Eric Bitz Explains Why Newbies Should Come to the NSCC
Whether you’re an experienced collector or new to the hobby, the 2021 NSCC is worth the trip. You’ll get to rub elbows with athletes signing cards and professional card collectors too, many of whom will be more than happy to share tips. If you want to chat with Eric Bitz, you can find him at booth #566.
Collecting sports cards can be quite lucrative and a ton of fun as well. That said, you do have to be careful. Scammers may try to rip you off, selling subpar goods at an inflated price. By going to conventions and learning from experienced card collectors, you may avoid scams and the like.
“Linking up with experienced collectors is especially wise if you’re new to the hobby,” Eric Bitz says. “We can help you recognize red flags and also offer tips for finding valuable cards and whatnot. These days, sports card collecting is as much an investment as it is a hobby.”
