DNR invites public input on Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail extension

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to an open house to review and comment on the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail Master Plan Amendment, which proposes a 6-mile trail extension from Harmony to the Iowa border and Niagara Cave, located in Fillmore County.

The open house will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Harmony Community Center gymnasium, 225 3rd Ave. S.W., Harmony, MN 55939.

At the open house, the public can review the plan amendment, ask questions and submit comments. No formal presentation will be made.

The purpose of this master plan amendment is to guide the development, management and operation of the proposed state trail extension and to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities provided by the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail. A master plan amendment must be approved by DNR before any funds can be used to construct the proposed trail extension.

In 1995, the original Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail Master Plan was approved. In 1997, trail construction began, and the paved trail surface was completed in 1998, extending from the Root River State Trail north of Preston, to Harmony. Also in 1998, Trailhead Park was constructed in the city of Harmony, which serves trail users and the community.

Those who are unable to attend the open house, but would like to review and provide written comments on the amendment, can learn more on the Harmony-Preston Valley State Trail Master Plan Amendment webpage.

Written comments may be submitted by email to [email protected] or by U.S. mail to: Diane Anderson, MN DNR Parks and Trails, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4039.

Comments will be accepted through Friday, Aug. 27.

