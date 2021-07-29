Questex Opens Registration for Live Design International 2021

LDI Connects Design, Technology and Production Professionals to Live Audience Experiences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) opens registration today for the leading conference and tradeshow for live design professionals from around the globe. LDI2021 is scheduled to take place November 15-21, 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, NV. To register, click here. LDI plans to host more than 14,000 attendees working in corporate events, performing arts centers, concerts, theaters, nightclubs/hospitality, broadcast/film/video production, theme parks, houses of worship and a wide range of international venues.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“The pandemic has had such a devastating effect on companies and individuals our industry, but this is a going to be a banner year for the return of productions and events of all sizes and types,” says Marian Sandberg, Vice President/Market Leader for LDI. “The LDI team has been hard a work all year, anxious to get back to a live, in-person event, just like the rest of the industry. We’ve been so encouraged by the outpouring of interest by exhibitors and attendees to return with us to Las Vegas in November, and our first priority is to create a safe environment with amazing networking opportunities to bring the community together, as well as impactful buyer/seller experiences.”

LDI features an immersive, action-packed Exhibit Hall filled with the latest gear in lighting, projection/video, audio, special effects, staging/trussing/rigging, automation software, and soft goods (screens, drapery, projection surfaces), from hundreds of industry suppliers and distributors. Attendees can discover new and trusted brands exhibiting live demos and featuring cutting-edge gear debuted exclusively to LDI.

LDI offers an Exhibit Hall Pass, Conference Badge, Six Pack of Conference Sessions, individual ticketed training courses, with Early Bird savings starting today. For Exhibitor sponsorship opportunities, click here.

The comprehensive training program at LDI2021 offers industry professional training: site-specific, case studies, hands-on technology training, behind-the-scenes tours, and panel discussions. Attendees can select from over 100 sessions from a broad program that includes:

LDInnovation™ Conference

Three days of 30- to 90-minutes sessions that focus on the hot topics in the industry: rigging, technical direction, festivals, projection/video, lighting design and technology, the art of programming/lighting consoles, extended reality, the art of programming/media servers, film and TV lighting, and new design concepts.

LDInstitute™

LDInstitute™ provides focused comprehensive technical training, intensive courses in video content creation, hands-on lighting console training, the latest version of Vectorworks, media server training, plus a rigging and electrical boot camp, and a new lighting programming summit.

LDIntensives™

Full-day or two-day, in-depth sessions on what’s new in hybrid events, ethernet for entertainment, project management, digital storage, controlling LED and video with DMX, and a Young Career Professionals program. View the complete program here.

Additional special events and networking activities include:

New Technology Breakfasts – providing early sneak previews of new technology on the show floor for lighting and projection, audio, staging and rigging, special effects and lasers

– providing early sneak previews of new technology on the show floor for lighting and projection, audio, staging and rigging, special effects and lasers LDI Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – the official event kick off for LDI

– the official event kick off for LDI Loudspeaker Demos – loudspeaker round-robin by leading manufactures and the latest audio technology on the market in our LDI Amplify Audio Pavilion

loudspeaker round-robin by leading manufactures and the latest audio technology on the market in our 10 th Annual LDI Portfolio & Website Review: Lighting & Production – all students and young professionals are invited to bring their portfolio and/or device to get tips and 1:1’s with top professionals

– all students and young professionals are invited to bring their portfolio and/or device to get tips and 1:1’s with top professionals The LDI Circle Bar and Lounge – featuring Fostering the Future Happy Hour and nightly gatherings where attendees can relax, meet up and reconnect with industry friends

featuring Fostering the Future Happy Hour and nightly gatherings where attendees can relax, meet up and reconnect with industry friends Pop-Up URTAs: the second annual University Resident Theater Association (URTA) Grad School recruiting event at LDI

the second annual University Resident Theater Association (URTA) Grad School recruiting event at LDI Lumen Brothers Live @LDI: Light Talk – sharing the latest in the world of entertainment and architectural lighting design and more

– sharing the latest in the world of entertainment and architectural lighting design and more LDI Product and Booth Awards – introducing brand new products and booth designs on the show floor

– introducing brand new products and booth designs on the show floor Crew Up and Connect Industry Party – LDI’s recreation of the famous Hard Rock Circle Bar

– LDI’s recreation of the famous Hard Rock Circle Bar LDI After Dark – Las Vegas nightclub, dancing and networking activities.

LDI is Committed to Keeping the Event Community Safe

Following federal and local guidelines, Questex has crafted unique protocols for each event experience, which includes event specific health and safety initiatives, response team identified for every event and on-site health and safety guidelines. For more details on the on the company’s health and safety protocols, please visit https://questex.com/event-safety/.

About LDI

Since 1988, Live Design International (LDI) has been the leading tradeshow and conference for live design professionals from all around the globe. Attendees from more than 80 countries come to LDI to see the latest gear in action, refresh their knowledge, and replenish their creativity. Stay connected with LDI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact:

Marian Sandberg

Questex

O 212 895 8275

msandberg@livedesignonline.com