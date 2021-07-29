COVID-19 Daily Update 7-29-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old male from Randolph County, a 62-year old male from Randolph County, a 66-year old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, and an 88-year old male from Kanawha County.
“Every life lost to this pandemic is a tragedy,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please schedule a COVID-19 vaccine to protect yourself and those around you.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,540), Berkeley (13,044), Boone (2,204), Braxton (1,049), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,068), Calhoun (403), Clay (546), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,644), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,922), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,872), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,341), Jackson (2,296), Jefferson (4,863), Kanawha (15,685), Lewis (1,354), Lincoln (1,616), Logan (3,333), Marion (4,753), Marshall (3,595), Mason (2,127), McDowell (1,663), Mercer (5,282), Mineral (3,011), Mingo (2,815), Monongalia (9,503), Monroe (1,241), Morgan (1,269), Nicholas (1,953), Ohio (4,374), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (964), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,977), Putnam (5,457), Raleigh (7,178), Randolph (2,888), Ritchie (773), Roane (672), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (762), Upshur (2,026), Wayne (3,231), Webster (595), Wetzel (1,419), Wirt (469), Wood (8,044), Wyoming (2,103).
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Hampshire, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Mingo counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
Brooke County
Hampshire County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
Lewis County
Lincoln County
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV