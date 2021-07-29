Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor McKee, RIDE, and RIDOH Release Updated School Guidance for Fall

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Director of the Department of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH today released an updated PreK-12 Health and Safety Guidance for the 2021-2022 School Year, which aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recent update to recommend universal mask use within school settings and issued the following joint statement:

"As Rhode Island has done previously, we will continue to follow the CDC's most recent update to its guidance for schools. We strongly recommend that school districts set a policy that requires masking in schools this fall regardless of vaccination status in direct correlation with CDC guidance. Over the course of the summer, we will continue to monitor the CDC's guidance and update Rhode Island's guidance as necessary.

We also know that vaccinations are the most powerful tool we have as we work towards a full return to in-person learning in the fall. With the start of the school year several weeks away, now is the time for eligible staff and students to get vaccinated. We will continue to work with local school leaders and provide the necessary support to ensure a successful and seamless full return to the classroom."

To schedule an appointment for vaccination for anyone age 12 or older, visit c19vaccineri.org. Updated guidance will be available at ride.ri.gov.

