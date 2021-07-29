Vermont Open Farm Week Coming August 8th through 15th

July 28, 2021 | Montpelier, VT – Vermont Open Farm Week is coming back strong in 2021. This summer, Vermont Open Farm Week will be held Sunday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Aug. 15, and features 90 events at over 45 farms across the state. For the seventh consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes. Event listings can be sorted by day and location on DigInVT.com.

Open Farm Week is a celebration of Vermont farms offering visitors a backstage pass to learn more about local food origins, experience authentic agritourism activities, and build relationships with local farmers. Activities vary widely and take place across the state. Farm visitors can look forward to wine and honey tastings, goat yoga, jam making classes, behind-the-scenes tours, on-farm dinners, live music, herding demonstrations and more.

“Vermont’s unique agricultural heritage plays a large part in attracting visitors to our state and we’re so glad to see that this year’s Open Farm Week has more events that ever before,” said Department of Tourism and Marketing Commissioner Heather Pelham. “Open Farm Week is a great example of how partnerships between local farms, agricultural organizations, higher education institutions, and state agencies can continue to grow agritourism in Vermont.”

Open Farm Week events are live now! Many events are free and some require pre-registration. Not all farms are open every day, so be sure to visit DigInVT.com to explore the diverse event schedule. Everyone is invited to join the Open Farm Week conversation on social media using the hashtag #VTOpenFarm.

About Open Farm Week

Open Farm Week is a collaborative statewide agritourism project organized by members of the Vermont Farm to Plate Network including City Market, DigInVT.com, Shelburne Farms and Farm‐Based Education, NOFA‐VT, University of Vermont Extension, Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Vermont Fresh Network, and the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing. DigInVT.com is an online agritourism platform run by a partnership of local nonprofit organizations and is the virtual home of Open Farm Week.

