Secure, Reliable & Robust Aircraft Data & Communications Solutions Provider, Avionica, Announces Organizational Changes

Avionica Announces Organizational Changes to Leadership Team
Phil has impressed me with his passion, dedication, and stewardship of the employees & company and has been a tremendous addition to our team, he lives and breathes our values”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Avionica, LLC., one of the world’s leading providers of secure, reliable & robust aircraft data & communications solutions announced changes to their leadership team. As of July 28th, Philip Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will assume the role of Avionica President. In addition, Raul Segredo, Avionica founder & current President will move into the role of Chief Executive Officer.
In his role as President, Anderson will have responsibility for the day-to-day running of the company including, driving strategy execution, setting near-term priorities, and financial management of the organization.
“It gives me great pride to take on this critical role for Avionica and I am confident that together with our team will continue to deliver robust products and services that lead the aviation industry,” said Anderson.
Anderson joined Avionica in 2019 as CFO, having spent his career at GE. “Phil has impressed me with his passion, dedication, and stewardship of the employees & company,“ said Segredo. Segredo further added, “he has been a tremendous addition to our team, he lives and breathes our values and is committed to continually driving the culture and mission of Avionica into the future.”
As the aviation industry continues to recover, Avionica will seek out innovative strategies and partnerships that align with its mission. “Setting our strategy and mission for Avionica and taking the thoughtful and selective advantage of the many post-COVID opportunities in the industry will be my top priority as CEO,” said Segredo.
Furthermore, the Avionica team together with their leaders will continue to drive unprecedented future success and continue to offer seamless data solutions offerings.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission products and services. Avionica designs and produces innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica manufactures innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
