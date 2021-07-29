High Potency APIs Industry Growth Is Driven By Rising Cancer Cases

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market. This rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D for anticancer drugs, which in turn is propelling the demand for high potency APIs market. According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report published in 2018, the cancer burden is expected to increase 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million deaths by 2040, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services. High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients. These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.

TBRC’s high potency APIs /HPAPI market report is segmented by type into innovative HPAPI, generic HPAPI. The high potency APIs market is also segmented by synthesis type into synthetic HPAPI, biotech HPAPI and by therapeutic application into oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology, and erectile dysfunction).

The global HP (High Potency) APIs market is expected to grow from $19.27 billion in 2020 to $20.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The HPAPI market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The HPAPI market size is expected to reach $27.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Major players in the high potency APIs market are Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Hospira Inc., BASF SE, Covidien plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Merck & Co. Inc.

