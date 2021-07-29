Annette Bratcher On Mistakes Buyers Make When Building Custom Homes
A Successful Experience Depends Upon Avoiding Pitfalls, Annette Bratcher SaysMURFREESBORO,, TN, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building a custom home is a great way to gain a home that is uniquely suited to your lifestyle and preferences. Still, many first-time home builders make mistakes that challenge the project's success, says Annette Bratcher, a Middle Tennessee-based Realtor and residential construction specialist.
The first mistake is that they choose a builder based on price, says Bratcher. Builders include different services and quality of products in their prices, so understanding exactly what's included and what isn't is a key factor in understanding the lowest price. Even so, the builder with the lowest price may not necessarily be the best builder for the buyer's needs. Buyers should research builders by talking with other buyers who've worked with them and by touring other homes they've built, she says.
"Your dream home is a major investment financially and emotionally," she says. “ "Paying for peace of mind may well be worth it."
Another mistake some buyers make is to choose the lot too soon. Some sites have challenges, such as steep slopes that may not accommodate the design the buyer wants. Lots may have restrictions that challenge the buyer's vision, as well, she says. A similar mistake is to try to force a design on a lot that is unsuited for it.
Unless the builder is also an architect, buyers should engage an architect to work with the builder to ensure the design meets their needs and works with the site. The architect also can help the buyer plan for future space needs, Annette Bratcher says.
Finally, many buyers who build their custom homes fail to realize the importance of making major changes while the home is still in the planning stages. While builders can often accommodate a buyer who changes their mind about a key feature after construction begins, they do so only by increasing costs, she says.
About Annette Bratcher
Annette Bratcher is a new home construction specialist. When she moved to Middle Tennessee in 1995, she immediately became involved in the real estate/residential construction business first as a financial resource and then later as a licensed contractor and Realtor. She mentors other Realtors.
She also holds several other real estate certifications, including:
ABR - Accredited Buyers Representative
e-Pro
SRES- Seniors Real Estate Specialist
She is active in the community and has served as a director and president of the Chamber of Commerce, a director in the Kiwanis Club, a member of the Economic Development Board, and a founding director of the United Way.
https://uppereastriver.com/building-a-new-home-4-mistakes-to-avoid/ She also supports the Rutherford/Cannon County Child Advocacy Group and First Shot Basketball. She has a husband, daughter, son-in-law, two grandchildren, and an extended family in Western Kentucky.
