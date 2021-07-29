Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HNL airfield repairs scheduled on Aug. 2 through Aug. 6

Posted on Jul 28, 2021 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division notifies Oahu residents of repair work scheduled at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) in the area of Runway 4R-22L, on Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6.

During working hours, the public may experience an increase in arrival air traffic over the Ewa plains.

HDOT thanks the public for their cooperation as we continue to maintain the safety of our facilities.

