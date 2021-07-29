SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI #2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

CASE#: 21B302118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Wilkins

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021 @ 1700 hours

STREET: Halstead Lane

TOWN: Peru

SUPSECT: Mark Drabinski

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 28, 2021 at approximately 1700 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Halstead Ln in the Town of Peru, VT for a welfare check. Upon arrival Troopers locate Mark Drabinski (66) of Madison, CT sitting inside his vehicle parked. The investigation revealed that Drabinski had recently driven his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on a public highway. Drabinski was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks. Drabinski was released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

LODGED – NO

LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/19/21 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins

Patrol Commander/Shaftsbury Barracks

Vermont State Police

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421