SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/DUI #2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
CASE#: 21B302118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Justin Wilkins
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 07/28/2021 @ 1700 hours
STREET: Halstead Lane
TOWN: Peru
SUPSECT: Mark Drabinski
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Madison, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 28, 2021 at approximately 1700 hours the Vermont State Police responded to a residence on Halstead Ln in the Town of Peru, VT for a welfare check. Upon arrival Troopers locate Mark Drabinski (66) of Madison, CT sitting inside his vehicle parked. The investigation revealed that Drabinski had recently driven his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on a public highway. Drabinski was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks. Drabinski was released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
LODGED – NO
LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/19/21 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Todd L. Wilkins
Patrol Commander/Shaftsbury Barracks
Vermont State Police
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421