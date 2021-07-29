Sitdown with Richard Rakowitz of Yeet

Richard Rakowitz Richard Rakowitz Richard Rakowitz

Richard Rakowitz is the CEO of Yeet

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yeet, the renowned gaming lifestyle brand, today unveiled their new patented Yeet HyperEye webcam, which is part of the highly famous Hyper Experience Technology. Yeet's recently unveiled Hyper Experience Technology already revolutionized the gaming world, and it now brought to us a new webcam that far exceeds industry-standard expectations for conventional gaming-related webcams by substantially upgrading the webcam's capabilities on all fronts, delivering great reactivity, speed, and consistency to the overall gaming and game-streaming experience.

Currently, most top webcams support regular day-to-day activities and moderately competitive gaming, and whilst most manufacturers have focused on making webcams clearer, more comfortable and easier to use, little consideration has been given to the capabilities and responses of these webcams in more demanding activities and high intensity situations. With faster PCs and more use of video sharing features due to many factors, including the current pandemic, higher quality webcams can eliminate the possibility of the webcam breaking fast while keeping the smoothness of the activities and significantly improving performance when even the smallest detail can make a difference both in professional and entertainment settings.

“Reliability, smoothness, and quality are very important parts of every person’s life. Still, this fact has been overlooked by many corporations that made it their constant aim for to provide different types of designs while forgetting the importance of the inherent features of the webcams they are making. Unlike regular webcams, Yeet’s HyperEye webcam’s higher quality, smoothness, and adaptability to the user’s everyday activities, including gaming, would benefit everyone from professional users to hardcore video game players by stabilizing the quality of images, video streaming, and overall adaptability.

At least 3x faster and more stable than regular webcams, and the science behind that:

The stability speed of the new webcam is mainly attributed to the lower frequency of the hardware which enables it to transfer the signal from and to the webcam at high speed. On top of that, its clarity and adaptability make the video chat/conferences/streaming experience faster, smoother, and better in terms of image quality which is something sought after by many users everywhere on the globe.

Hyper Experience Technology from Yeet can provide more updated information to better match a computer's quicker refresh rate. Consequently, the latency between the newest report and the computer's frame rendering, compared to the rate of a standard webcam, is substantially less which is what results in smoother and more up-to-date experience.

Overcoming competitors with the HyperEye webcam

The HyperEye is among the first of Yeet’s peripherals to feature Yeet’s Hyper Experience Technology, making use of 3 key elements in one device to create the world’s fastest and most responsive webcam. The previous generation’s adaptable eye gesture recognition, the eye-catching design of Yeet’s webcam, and the Hyper Experience Technology, deliver a futuristic webcam with unrivaled speed, precision, and responsiveness.

Yeet’s new generation of webcam have been equipped with greater facial and gesture recognition features and software, making each use and gesture more natural and comfortable than before. By significantly reducing the webcam gesture recognition feature’s reaction time, the annoying need for any additional waiting time is nearly non-existent anymore. this extremely fast reaction time is made greater through the addition of the Hyper Experience Technology which provides a very low input latency, helping users achieve a great experience that is nearly indistinguishable from being in a real-life event or meeting. Durable and hyper-fast, the new generation of Yeet webcams are built to stand out and last.

A first-class experience, down to even the smallest of details:

This futuristic technology is packed into a good looking, solid, and light weighted design weighing just 80 grams. The HyperEye webcam is equipped with the latest connectivity hardware and features Yeet’s hyper-fast cable to ensure smooth connectivity in both wireless and wired use, in case the webcam is charging.

By using Yeet’s app, users can change the preprogrammed gestures into what they perceive as fitting, assign additional functions, and save all configurations to the webcam’s on-board memory. With enough storage to even add secondary gestures, users can enjoy instant access to their personalized settings whenever and wherever they want.

Due to it being a significantly upgraded successor to its predecessor, the HyperEye webcam incorporates most of Yeet’s technological innovations in order to reach a level of performance that has never been thought to even be possible.

“Whether it being a purely professional setting, for casual use, or for entertainment, users need to have the absolute best equipment. That is indeed why both the regular and the professional users need the best equipment to have the best experience” is what Richard Rakowitz stated when addressing the new capabilities of his company’s products and his latest technology that is supposed to revolutionize to the professional and the gaming worlds.