iCRYO Opens Their Doors In Another State In Their Quest For A 50 State Expansion

/EIN News/ -- Texas-based iCRYO has opened two locations in Ohio in record-breaking fashion in the state that the company is now operating in.

Houston, Texas, United States, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCRYO continues to grow in the health and wellness space around the U.S. Following up on the brand recently announcing over 150 locations in development, iCRYO has opened its doors in Ohio with two locations. As one of the global leaders in health and wellness, iCRYO has set the goal to open a center in all 50 states one day. Since its start, iCRYO has continued to put the best systems and training in place to help its franchisees be successful. This can be seen in both openings of the two new locations, with both of them breaking iCRYO Grand Opening sales records. These two locations are led by powerful female entrepreneurs, Mary Beth Schell in Hyde Park and Shelly Williams in Canton.

Mary Beth Schell, the owner of iCRYO Hyde Park, has always had a passion for her neighborhood and knew that opening an iCRYOlocation would be the perfect way to support her community. "We support the health and wellness of our community through our services. iCRYO Hyde Park also supports local events benefitting health issues like anxiety and depression. I didn't know how iCRYOwould be received within Hyde Park until we opened with an energetic and passionate reception by the neighborhood.” The Hyde Park location can be found at 3673 Paxton Ave., Cincinnati, OH, US 45208 near the Belden village mall.

Schell continued with, “Post pandemic, people are looking for self-help in an atmosphere of support and encouragement. The team we have in place believes in cryotherapy, infrared sauna, and chromotherapy, as we all use it daily ourselves. We know it can benefit others. The most important reason iCRYO needed to be in Hyde Park, Ohio, was to give people a place to be treated with the utmost respect as they include our services in their daily lives. Located on the Wasson Way Bike Trail, we pride ourselves in being the place where guests can walk in even without a reservation, do whole-body cryotherapy in 3 minutes, hang out in our sauna and enjoy compression therapy; for a very reasonable price in about an hour."

iCRYO adds another connection to their ties in pro-football. In 2019, pro-football linebacker Jaylon Smith as an investor, ambassador, and franchise owner of iCRYO. Now, iCRYO along with entrepreneur, Shelly Williams have opened a location in the hometown of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Canton, Ohio at 4603 Everhard Rd NW Canton, OH, US 44718.

"Picking Canton, Ohio, the home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was a natural choice for our first location. We are lifelong Stark County residents and know how active our community is and in need of a recovery solution," stated Shelly Williams, owner of iCRYO Canton. Williams continued with, "iCRYO offers the most comprehensive options at an affordable price so everyone can focus on their health. Coming from long-term care, we wanted to take a proactive approach to health and wellness versus a reactive one."

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Their mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

