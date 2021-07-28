GreyStone Laboratories In Irving Explains Next Generation Sequencing

/EIN News/ -- Irving, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving, Texas-based GreyStone Laboratories is reaching out to the wider community to explain Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), one of the methods they use in their lab work. The lab services provider combines cutting-edge technology and licensed scientific professionals to provide high-quality clinical laboratory testing services for those who need it. More information about the company can be found at the following link: GreyStone Laboratories Irving.

As explained by GreyStone Laboratories, Next Generation Sequencing refers to large-scale DNA sequencing technology that allows for querying the entire genome, the exons within all known genes (whole exome), or the exons of specially-selected genes (target panel).

NGS is a massively parallel sequencing technology that offers ultra-high throughput, scalability, and speed. The technology is used to determine the order of nucleotides in entire genomes or targeted regions of DNA or RNA. These advances in sequencing technology have revolutionized clinical genetic diagnostics and research approaches to identify associated mutations that cause Mendelian or complex genetic trait diseases, allowing GreyStone to perform a wide variety of applications and study biological systems at a level never before possible.

GreyStone Labs is proud to state that incorporating their NGS-based diagnostic testing in the practice of clinical medicine makes genetic diagnosis and informed therapy possible, which represents the next stage of data-driven analysis and treatment. Combining NGS with other industry-defining, state-of-the-art technological innovations, the team at GreyStone is able to detect some of the deadliest inheritable genes that exist, including cancer (such as breast cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer), cardiovascular disease, and other conditions (like obesity, Alzheimer’s and diabetes) and more.

A representative for GreyStone Laboratories says, “With all of our technologies and scientific advancements in mind, our vision is to make it possible for all doctors and their patients to benefit from genomics-driven precision medicine. Our laboratory is committed to enabling clinicians to deliver precision medicine that is data-driven, results-oriented, and research-led by rapidly and accurately interpreting genomic data and using this insight to diagnose and treat patients with radical precision. We are transforming the domain of diagnostic laboratory testing by combining unprecedented quantities of genomic data with complex phenotypic data in order to predict risk, diagnose disease and plan treatment for even the most challenging cases.”

GreyStone Labs also takes advantage of results-oriented technology like Illumina NextSeq and MiniSeq. Illumina NextSeq is an advanced system that combines tried-and-true instrument technologies and tunable output with sequencing and array capabilities. Using this, GreyStone can run transcriptome, targeted resequencing, genotyping, and other applications — all on one platform. MiniSeq, by the same manufacturer, also utilizes Illumina’s advanced next-generation sequencing technology, which allows GreyStone to run a broad range of targeted DNA and RNA applications within their labs.

While the company offers many services, GreyStone Labs’ primary area of specialization is hereditary testing — also known as genetic testing — which uses the most innovative technology to identify changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. The results of a genetic test can confirm or rule out a suspected genetic condition or help determine a person’s chance of developing or passing on a genetic disorder to their offspring. More than 77,000 genetic tests are currently in use, and others are constantly being developed.

GreyStone Laboratories is also dedicated to ensuring that its clients always have choices. With a wide range of toxicology testing screening and confirmation panels available, physicians can pick and choose as they need to tailor their approach to patient care. GreyStone Labs assures that they are always up to date with the latest industry testing available and that their technology is cutting edge. GreyStone seeks to transform precision medicine by combining the vast quantities of genomic data with often complex phenotypic data to predict risk, diagnose disease and plan treatment for even the most challenging cases.

Learn more about GreyStone Laboratories, their history in the field, and their wide-ranging services at their official website. Those interested may reach out to the company and contact GreyStone Laboratories.

