I 89 SB Near Exit 12

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 south bound near exit 12 is experiencing delays back to mile marker 86.6 due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.