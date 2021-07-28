Grand Jury indicts Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach former director for embezzling more than $100,000

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – July 28, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that an Horry County Grand Jury has indicted Dione Eban Buonto, the former Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Myrtle Beach, for allegedly embezzling more than $100,000 from the organization. She’s charged with six counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent.

The indictments allege that Buonto used money from the Boys and Girls Clubs to pay for personal items, including hair and beauty products, home décor, moving expenses, tuition and books for her son, and personal travel including airfare, lodging, car rentals, and meals for herself, her daughter, her son, a male acquaintance and his mother. She also allegedly issued bonus checks to herself without Board approval. The alleged embezzlement occurred between December 2014 and January 2020.

She was indicted on three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent in excess of $10,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court. She was also indicted on three counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent in excess of $2,000, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine at the discretion of the court.

The case was investigated by the State Law Enforcement Division with the help of the Myrtle Beach Police Department. It will be be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stresses that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are convicted in a court of law.

You can read the indictments here.