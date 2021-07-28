Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (28 July 2021)

Daily:
Laboratory Test: 5,093
Cases:233
Severe Cases: 225
New Deaths: 2
Recovery: 98
Total:
Laboratory Test: 2,999,679
Active Cases: 11,709
Total Cases: 279,153
Total Deaths: 4,376
Total Recovery: 263,066
Total Vaccinated: 2,197,813
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.
