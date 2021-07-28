Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,534 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (28 July 2021)

Daily:                                                                  Laboratory Test: 5,093   Cases:233                                                         Severe Cases: 225                                          New Deaths: 2                                                Recovery: 98                                                                                                                Total: Laboratory Test: 2,999,679 Active Cases: 11,709       Total Cases: 279,153                                     Total Deaths: 4,376                                       Total Recovery: 263,066                                                            Total Vaccinated: 2,197,813

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ethiopian Public Health Institute.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Covid-19 Reported Cases (28 July 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.