PLAYA VISTA PEOPLE READERS URGE COUNCILMAN BONIN TO BE RECALLED

LA City Councilman, Mike Bonin

“HIS RECORD SPEAKS FOR ITSELF!” SAYS, COUNTLESS READERS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 88%, an avalanche of Playa Vista People (www.PlayaVistaPeople) readers approved of the recall effort underway for area City Councilman Mike Bonin.

A survey of readers of the popular weekly, the digital magazine cited almost 90% who approved of the recall sighting Bonin in ineffectiveness in dealing with the homeless problem. Many other Playa Vista People readers cited a feeling of unsafety regarding increased crime in the area.

“This is an area out of control! It's disgraceful and the Councilman is a significant reason for the disaster” said longtime area resident Julia G. of Marina del Rey. “I have afraid to leave my home after dark.”

Many readers refer to Bonin as a leading cause of the homeless and crime problem in the area stating “his radical left-wing beliefs have a very misguided compassion point of view” said Doctor Lance H. of Culver City. “Drive the area. Be prepared to throw up.”

Playa Vista People is a popular weekly, a digital magazine serving five communities in the area: Playa Vista, Marina del Rey, Culver City, Playa del Rey, and Westchester. It reaches approximately 25,000 people per week in the area.