SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) Filter Market to Outstrip $2,826.81 Million by 2028 Growing Sturdy at 8.3% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market Growth impelled by increase in demand for SAW filters for mobile device and telecommunications; while Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020, with a share of 46.0%.

According to our new research study on “Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Frequency Range, Application, and Geography,” the Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market Size is projected to reach US$ 2,826.81 million by 2028 from US$ 1597.84 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021–2028.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; API Technologies (UK) Ltd.; Abracon; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Qorvo, Inc.; Skywork Solutions, Inc.; TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD; Microchip Technologies, Inc.; Kyocera Corporation; and TAI-SAW TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. are among the key players in the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In 2020, Tai-SAW Technology Co., Ltd., launched a series of IF SAW filters that target the 5G infrastructure Applications, including base station, repeater, and networking. These filters operational over the frequency range of 1,000–1,600 MHz, are designed to covers wide frequency band, catering to telecommunication Spectrum design.

In 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. developed and started large-scale production of the world's smallest SAW duplexers—the SAYAV Series, SAYARV Series, and SAYAP Series—and the SAFFW Series of SAW filters. The SAFFW Series of SAW filters are packaged in a 0.9 mm × 0.7mm (length × width) form factor, making the duplexers ~24% and the filters ~37% smaller than conventional models.

The adoption of SAW filters is high across the industries such as communications, automotive, aerospace & defense, and healthcare. They are extensively used in smartphones, tablets, and other communication devices, typically to obtain 3G and 4G bandwidth. They convert electrical energy into acoustic or mechanical energy through a piezoelectric material. Governments of various economies are investing in the development of 5G technology. The emergence of 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI), and growing demand for smartphones are the prominent factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing use of SAW filters in RADAR systems, navigation devices, GPS, data exchange systems, and air traffic control devices is also propelling the market growth. Further, the rising popularity of autonomous cars and electric vehicles is expected to boost the demand for SAW filters across the automotive sector.

As of May 2021, India, Brazil, Russia, the US, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Germany, Colombia, and Argentina are among the worst-affected countries by COVID-19. The pandemic has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel restrictions, and business shutdowns, which have hampered the global supply chain and manufacturing processes, delivery schedules, and product sales. Disruptions in supply chains and shutdown of production plants affected the performance of the electronics & semiconductors sector in 2020. In addition, global travel restrictions imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting business collaborations and partnership opportunities. Therefore, the electronics & semiconductors sector is facing difficulties in growth due to a shortfall in production and insufficiency of transportation facilities.

New Technologies in SAW Filter Market to Contribute to Market Growth in Coming Years:

Companies in the SAW filter market are coming up with new technologies to compete with other advanced technologies. Temperature-compensated SAW (TC-SAW) filters are among the forthcoming technologies that would provide growth opportunities for the manufacturers of SAW filters. The TC-SAW filters have improved temperature stability that contributes to its higher performance. For instance, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd has developed Incredible High Performance-SAW filters, i.e., IHP-SAW filters, which overcome the shortcomings of traditional SAW filters. Qualcomm has also introduced TC-SAW filters that are designed for 5G multimode modem-RF systems in mobile applications. Thus, recent developments in TC-SAW filters that can provide similar performance as a BAW filters at lower costs are likely to provide growth opportunities to the market players.

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filter market: Application Overview

Based on frequency range, the SAW filter market is segmented into less than 100 MHz, 101–1,000 MHz; 1,001–2,000 MHz; and more than 2,000 MHz. The 101-1,000 MHz segment held the largest market share in 2020. The SAW filters operational over a frequency range of 100–1,000 MHz are used as a discrete parts or are integrated with other components that would offer superior filtering capabilities along with exhibiting compatibility with non-cellular wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. These filters provide superior filtering as well as efficient frequency utilization in high-speed data transmission applications. They provide high insolation for good sensitivity, and to achieve optimal performance, the SAW filters decrease the consumption through low insertion loss, providing cost-effective solutions for the latest designs. The SAW filters operational over a frequency range of 100–1,000 MHz are used in smartphones, base stations, digital television, and telecommunications.

