Good Heart Catering Goes Above and Beyond with Same-Day Online Ordering for Organizations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Heart Catering is pleased to announce it is supporting LA businesses as they return to work by providing unprecedented same-day online food ordering.Founded in 2016, Good Heart Catering is a food catering company located in Los Angeles , California. The company is renowned for being LA’s most dependable and business-friendly catering company and is able to meet the needs of any gathering, from small business meetings to large outdoor stadium events.In the company’s latest news, Good Heart Catering is going above and beyond to make the ordering process smooth and stress-free for its LA-based clients. More specifically, the company enables organizations to easily place orders directly online, while offering unprecedented same-day delivery, too.“Our small team of dedicated chefs and catering concierges are here to make catering orders a painless process, which can often time end up being more complicated than it needs to be,” says founder of Good Heart Catering, Jon Toktas. “Whether you use our online ordering or prefer to connect one-on-one with our concierge, we are here to put a best effort and make it a remarkably streamlined process.”To support businesses in their catering needs, Good Heart Catering offers a host of different services, including:• Group breakfast and/or lunches• Individual breakfast and/or lunches• Sweets & treats• Beverages• Corporate & university accounts• Same-day delivery• Easy online ordering• And more!For more information about Good Heart Catering, please visit https://goodheartcatering.com/r/NsY About Good Heart CateringGood Heart Catering is a popular LA food catering company for businesses. While the company is well-known for its delicious and nutritious food, the company also strives to support the local community. For each order the company receives, Good Heart Catering makes a donation to the local food banks in Los Angeles to provide nutritious meals to those less fortunate.